But if it were the case, “it would be possible to act very fast“he explained in the BBC, because “the development processes of a new vaccine are getting better and better“.

Although he also thinks that the current vaccines should work against the new strain, which the World Health Organization (WHO) considers “worrying”, but this can only be confirmed in the coming weeks.

At the moment, no cases have been detected with the omicron variant in the UK, one of the countries in Europe hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 144,500 deaths. The government, however, announced on Thursday significant restrictions for passengers from six African countries, including South Africa, where this mutation was first detected.

In Europe, at the moment, two cases related to the omicron variant have been identified, in Belgium and Germany. However, authorities in the Netherlands are investigating 61 people from South Africa who tested positive for coronavirus, without it being confirmed yet whether they carry the new strain.

Ómicron was also detected in Malawi, Israel, Botswana and Hong Kong.

In a statement, AstraZeneca declared to have “developed, in close collaboration with the University of Oxford, a platform that allows us to respond quickly to the vaccination of new variants that may appear”. This British pharmaceutical society announced that “it is carrying out investigations in the places where the variant was identified”.

Manufacturers of other vaccines such as Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax also showed their confidence in their ability to combat the new strain.