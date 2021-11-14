LaSalud.mx .-Did you know that pets can also have diabetes? A sedentary lifestyle, in which there is little exercise, in addition to a poor diet, as well as weight gain can be determining factors so that companion animals are at risk of developing diabetes, a disease that they suffer from, approximately, 5 out of every 1000 dogs and 3 out of every 1000 cats.

Within the framework of World Diabetes Day, which is commemorated on November 14, Alejandro Sanchez, technical manager of the Companion Animals Unit of

MSD Animal Health in Mexico, addressed the importance of those responsible for companion animals supervising their pets and carrying out healthy lifestyle habits

“Just like humans, both dogs and cats can develop diabetes as well. Factors such as a poor diet, decreased exercise and weight gain cause an imbalance between glucose and insulin levels in our pets, resulting in an increased risk of developing diabetes mellitus, a chronic disease that is increasing and has higher incidence in elderly animals, around 10 years of age, but that does not mean that it cannot occur in young animals “explained the specialist in Veterinary Medicine.

Although diabetes is a disease that does not hurt or does not have physical manifestations at first glance, there are some signs that may indicate that our dog or cat already has said disease, so it is important to take it for an evaluation with the Veterinarian. :

Eat a lot: Although your body has enough sugar to generate the energy it needs, the cells do not detect it and, therefore, ask for more food. This is known as polyphagia.

Urinate a lot and drink a lot of water: diabetes causes an increase in the amount and frequency of urine (known as polyuria). This happens because the sugar comes out through the urine, taking the water out of the body as well. So a dog or cat with this condition is excessively thirsty, better known as polydipsia, and drinks more water than usual. Weight change quickly: In general, with the presence of diabetes, our pet can lose weight for no apparent reason and quickly. This is because the body uses fat from the muscles for energy. Even this weight loss happens, even if the appetite does not decrease. Some other pets tend to gain weight due to the high caloric intake caused by polyphagia.

“In the long term, diabetes in dogs and cats can cause consequences such as blindness, circulation problems, irreversible kidney damage and even death”, shared Alejandro Sánchez.

There are some breeds that are more prone to developing diabetes. In the case of dogs, this condition is more common in breeds such as Samoyed, Alaskan malamute, Miniature schnauzer, Poodles and Springer spaniel. As for felines, domestic short-haired and long-haired cats, as well as the breed of cats Burmes, develop this condition more frequently, with males being the most affected in the case of cats.

It is important to point out that, to detect diabetes and other diseases in our pets in a timely manner, frequent visits with the specialist are essential. Specialists recommend scheduling appointments with the Veterinarian at least 2 times a year to perform a general physical examination, a glucose test and the laboratory tests that he deems appropriate.

Finally, dogs and cats that have been diagnosed with diabetes can lead a healthy and full life with a comprehensive treatment established by a Veterinarian, which must include a balanced and adequate diet depending on the breed of our pet, an established routine of activity. physical, as well as the administration of insulin for veterinary use.

To learn more about diabetes, we invite you to consult the page http://www.diabetes-perros.com.

DZ