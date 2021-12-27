‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues to make box office history. No one doubted the success of the third “solo” adventure by Tom holland like the superhero of Marvel, but the figures that it is reaping are of authentic vertigo. In fact, it has already exceeded the $ 1 billion barrier world grossing, being the first film to do so since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Unstoppable

The tape directed by Jon watts It already has worldwide revenues of more than 1,050 million dollars, which currently ranks it as the 38th highest grossing film of all time, taking that position away from the live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’. In addition, it has reached that amount without even having premiered in China, which makes for an even greater feat.

In this way, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is already highest grossing movie of 2021, beating ‘The Battle at Lake Changkin’, an epic Chinese war production that amassed $ 902 million. If we look only at Hollywood productions, we have to go down to the 774 million achieved by ‘No time to die’.

The great doubt today what is the ceiling for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. A priori, the sixth position is the most reasonable, which right now occupies ‘Jurassic World’ with 1.67 billion dollars. The amount already rises enough for the fifth place, currently marked by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ with 2,048 million dollars. The latter should not be ruled out, and then the fourth place in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ with 2,069 million would also be viable.