Dec 02, 2021 at 04:09 CET

EFE / Madrid

Novak Djokovic, classified this Wednesday with the Serbian team for the Davis Cup semifinals by winning 2-1 to Kazakhstan, took advantage of his subsequent appearance before the press to support “fully” the decision of the WTA not to hold tournaments in China until the situation of player Shuai Peng is clarified. “It is an organization of players, so I fully support the WTA,” she said.

The world number one influenced that his position would be the same if it were from another country. “It would be the same with anyone who happened to this,” he said. “We do not have enough information about Peng. It is a very brave move, it is important that we support each other,” he said. Peng denounced sexual abuse of a former Chinese leader and since then his condition or whereabouts have not been known, although the IOC reported on a teleconference in which the tennis player asked for respect for her privacy.

Regarding the victory in the quarterfinals and the Davis Cup semi-final clash with Croatia, Djokovic said that it will suppose “an extra motivation”, although “the most important thing is the respect and the friendship that there is between the players”. “Borna Coric is one of Davis’ surprises and they have the best doubles in the world. Let’s see what happens. Everything is open,” said the Serbian. On his singles match against Alexander Bublik, he admitted it was “a very solid performance” and celebrated that he could also win the doubles despite not having much experience with Nikola Cacic. “We had not played together many times in this format, nor did we win. We did well in recovering from the loss of the second set,” he admitted. Djokovic showed his “appreciation to Mikhail Kukushkin”, winner of the only Kazakh point.

Mikhail Kukushkin, meanwhile, declared himself “really happy” after “a dramatic match” that ended 7-6 (5), 4-6 and 7-6 (11). “The third set was crazy. He was losing 5-2, I saved a lot of match points with his serve. The end of the game was, I don’t know, I can’t even describe the feeling of a match like this,” he said. “I am sure that I will remember this type of game forever. That is why we play tennis, for this type of game,” he added. Kukushkin recalled that he has played Davis for 14 years and “it is the sixth time in the quarterfinals in the last 10 years.” “I think it is quite a success for the country that does not have a great history in tennis. I really hope that our good results will stimulate the next generation of Kazakhstan. That is what we are working for,” he said.

Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, a loser to Kukushkin, was angered when asked at the press conference about his apparent lack of aggressiveness at certain stages of the match. “I’ve been playing for three and a half hours, so I don’t know what to do to make it look like I’m trying,” he said. “Of course I am disappointed. It does not feel good to disappoint the team in this way, especially in such an important game. But I gave everything I had,” he said. The Serb said that “without a doubt” this was his most painful defeat. “I was not nervous, just thinking what was the best thing to do. I always served the same way but he made some incredible returns. So I feel like I had some bad luck,” he commented. Kecmanovic was grateful for the opportunity to debut at Davis and for being accepted by others “from the beginning.”