If you have received an email with the subject Backup WhatsApp and Call History, the best thing you can do is ignore it and delete it. WhatsApp has never sent backups like this: it is a Trojan that will try to infect your PC by opening the attached file.

In the past, what they took away were Nigerian princes with difficulties to move their money, but scammers have had to modernize their premises to continue doing that, scamming. A modern attempt that seems plausible, but it is not, is an email in which we are told that we can download the backup copy of all our WhatsApp messages.

Ignore this message

The Internet Security Office echoed this new fraudulent email that pretends to be an official WhatsApp message. What makes this phishing attempt somewhat more dangerous than others is that the wording of the message is relatively correct, without too many spelling mistakes that are often found in similar scams.

The message in question arrives with a subject similar to Backup WhatsApp messages, followed by a phone number and with WhatsApp sender. Inside is a supposed WhatsApp backup that includes deleted messages, read messages (?) And restored messages.

In the body of the message you will find the link Download view history conversations, which is where the Trojan will be downloaded to your PC. The PC will be infected if you do not have an active antivirus that detects it and stops it, if you download the file and open it.

If you have received this message, you do not have to worry as long as you have not downloaded and opened the file. If so, the Internet Security Office recommends that you follow these “first aid” steps to disinfect your PC.

WhatsApp does not send backups

When you export a chat and send it by mail, the sender is you, the process is instantaneous and you have to do it manually

Regardless of whether the message has an official aspect, the content of it does not really make sense. WhatsApp never sends backups by email. What’s more, WhatsApp backups cannot be downloaded, but are stored in Google Drive or iCloud, internally and only accessible by the application itself.

While it is possible to ask WhatsApp to generate a file with everything the service knows about you, the file itself does not have your conversations, but metadata, your profile information and little else. WhatsApp conversations are encrypted and therefore cannot be decrypted by WhatsApp servers to generate a file that you can download and read.

WhatsApp is not going to send you backup copies by mail without coming to mind, because they are internal copies that it uses to restore the account from Google Drive or iCloud

On the other hand, it is possible export a complete WhatsApp conversation, but this is done from the application itself and instantly. Although you can share this export by email, you are the one who sends the email and all files are included as attachments, not as a link. Lastly, deleted WhatsApp messages are not saved in backup for the simple reason that they are deleted.

The conclusion is simple: if you get a message from WhatsApp -or any other application- that offers you something you haven’t asked for, it is best to ignore it, especially if it invites you to download or open something on your mobile or PC.