Dec 31, 2021 at 7:07 PM CET

EFE

The Espanyol coach, Vicente Moreno, affirmed that the victory of his team in Mestalla by 1-2, was a great triumph, in a good setting and against a great team.

“It was a deserved result and, although it was not fair that we still had not won at home. The numbers at home are very good and those outside were not what we wanted. They are three points that help and now to row and work”, added.

He added that after Valencia’s 1-0 win, his team was puzzled for a few minutes, but then they got back together, played well and managed to take all three points.

About Jofré, who received the penalty for the tie and gave the center 1-2 shortly after taking the field, said that he will never forget his debut in the First Division. “Winning away from home is very difficult, but for this you have to be calm and that is how we have found it and we leave with the feeling of having given the best of ourselves,” he said.

“With twenty-six points we are not going anywhere and it is risky now to make evaluations. We are in a good upward line and with the illusion of improving and it will not be easy to keep what we do at home out,” he concluded.