During the last three seasons, Telefónica has been the owner of LaLiga’s emission rights, but since they were also sold to Orange, both operators are currently the only ones offering national football (Vodafone decided to stop broadcasting it a long time ago). Now, it is time to auction the rights for the next seasons and the war is served again.

Last week, during the presentation of results, Orange confirmed that it would not go directly to the auction, so the options go through Telefónica or an OTT such as Amazon (which has the rights to the French Ligue 1) or DAZN (which offers the English Premier League, but already ruled out the Spanish one years ago). Angel Vilá, CEO of Telefónica, has already confirmed his company’s interest in continuing to offer football, but only after analyzing the costs involved and under the criterion of profitability.

Soccer as differential content

As happened last year, there are only two options to watch football this season: hire a Movistar package or hire an Orange package. The latter buys him the rights to broadcast LaLiga every year to Telefónica, which is the one who has owned them since the last auction. But what will happen next season?

LaLiga has open until December the deadline for submit requests for rights. Amazon and DAZN have not yet reported their plans (or at least they have not transpired), Vodafone maintains its commitment to other television content (movies and series) that do not include football and Orange has already announced that it will not participate in the auction.

Soccer allows Movistar to improve its commercial ratios because it increases its average income per customer and prevents its users from going to another operator

According to Expansión, Telefónica, in the hands of its CEO, Angel Vilá, has confirmed its interest in continuing to offer football because it is a differential content within its television offer, but it will only do so after analyzing the costs involved and verify that it is profitable.

For years, football has allowed Movistar to improve its commercial ratios, because not only increases your average revenue per customer (arpu), but it also serves to retain its users and prevent them from going to another provider. However, if the rights were not obtained, it would not be the first time that the operator has integrated the sports rights of others into its offer, as it already does with the MotoGP championship through DAZN.

During the presentation of Telefónica’s results, Vilá also commented on the possibility that the price of the rights would be devalued. Precisely to try to avoid it, Laliga plans to separate the broadcasting rights in different packages and listen to the offers of other actors, such as Amazon or DAZN. The CEO said that it is too early to advance what Telefónica will do in the auction and it has recognized that LaLiga’s bidding conditions contemplate several package options and a term that ranges between three and five years.