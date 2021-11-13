Nov 13, 2021 at 11:23 CET

Mourad Battikh, a lawyer for Aminata Diallo, a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player who was arrested for 36 hours on suspicion of devising an attack on another colleague, wondered how her client will be able to resume her career after the media lynching she has suffered.

The lawyer made these statements this Saturday in a short interview with the BFMTV channel.

Battikh he recalled that his client was released without charge; and noted that researchers are now “behind” evidence “stronger” than those that sprinkled Diallo.

The PSG and French national team footballer was arrested on Wednesday and Thursday on suspicion of having orchestrated an attack against another teammate, Kheira Hamrahoui, with the alleged intention of injuring her and giving her more minutes to play. Both play in the same offensive midfield position.

DialloHowever, he was released due to lack of evidence, as was an acquaintance allegedly implicated, although the investigations continue.

“I say it loud and clear, she has nothing to do with this attack,” said the lawyer, who lamented the moral damage that was done to the 26-year-old girl.

“How are PSG, the French national team, the sponsors going to react to all this? The lions have been given a name, nationally and internationally, and it will be necessary to see if all those people are going to come out publicly now to say that they it has nothing to do with that matter, “added the lawyer.

“She has always had an exemplary life, on and off the pitch, and she has fought hard to get where she is,” he concluded.