It has been a busy week in the crypto space, with new all-time highs for various currencies. In this context, Alejandro Zala, Bitpanda’s country manager in Spain, shared with Cointelegraph en Español his vision of what has happened to the price of bitcoin.

“The total market capitalization of all crypto assets reached an all-time high of 2.6 million euros, bringing the crypto market to almost a quarter of the size of the gold market capitalization, which amounts to about 10 million euros.” Zala indicated.

“The positive momentum of the market has caused the total capitalization to increase (…). Bitcoin also hit a new all-time high of just under 60,000 euros last Wednesday afternoon, surpassing the Q1 level, and is up 140% from its July low, “he added later.

However, he recalled that on Wednesday night, the cryptocurrency market also experienced another sudden drop, which liquidated positions of 700 million euros in a matter of minutes.

“The rest of the market also crashed and total capitalization lost just under € 200 million in the process. This is nothing new and is completely normal when the highest levels of all time are reached. Volatility will continue to be high, but the market in general remains bullish ”, he specified.

Bitcoin will implement the Taproot update, which aims to improve the privacy, efficiency and capacity of smart contracts on the network.

Taproot is scheduled for next week, when block 709,632 is reached, and it comes more than four years after the last major Bitcoin update.

“The Taproot update comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is trading at all-time highs,” Zala said.

“The bulls may have some power left to drive the market higher as a result of the network upgrade. Taproot makes Bitcoin better through higher network efficiency and higher levels of privacy for transactions, which can unlock a much higher price. The bullish bias is still sustainable, given that the current level of the Fear and Greed Index is at 84/100, but it is not yet the highest level that has been seen ”, he concluded.

(Clarification: The analysis presented here corresponds to Bitpanda’s Country Manager in Spain and under no circumstances is it an investment recommendation from Cointelegraph. Anyone, before investing, must carry out their own research and is responsible for their own decisions)

