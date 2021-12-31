LaSalud.mx.-Until this date, 9,600 people workers of the Institute of Social Security and Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) in Mexico City, have received the booster vaccine against COVID-19, reported the director general, Pedro Zenteno Santaella.

He specified that this figure was reached just two days before the start of the reinforcement application day, which has the purpose of protecting personnel working in medical units against serious illness or death from COVID-19.

He specified that the vaccination rhythm will be maintained until the 41,000 people who work in all the medical units of Mexico City have booster doses, a goal that is expected to be reached no later than January 13.

The deputy director of Prevention and Health Protection, Miguel Angel Nakamura López, detailed that the booster vaccine is applied to the staff of the National Medical Center (CMN) “November 20”, three regional hospitals, three general hospitals, specialty clinics and family medicine of the North, South, East and West regional representations from high school.

Three vaccination sites were installed: SNTISSSTE Social, Cultural and Sports Center, where personnel working at CMN “November 20” are vaccinated; Regional Hospital “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos ”; Tacuba General Hospital; General Hospital “Dr. Fernando Quiroz ”and in medical units in the different regions of Mexico City.

The Regional Hospital “Gral. Ignacio Zaragoza ”is another of the venues. All personnel have already been immunized and reinforcement is being applied to workers of the General Hospital “José María Morelos y Pavón”.

The General Hospital of Tláhuac “Dra. Matilde Petra Montoya Lafragua ”has already protected all of her staff and this day the workers of the Regional Hospital“ 1 ° de Octubre ”, General Hospital“ Dr. Fernando Quiroz ”and General Hospital“ Dr. Darío Fernández Fierro ”.

Nakamura López explained that in each vaccination site a day was assigned to apply the biological to the staff of one or two hospitals, with the aim of avoiding saturation and gradually advancing until reaching 100% coverage by January 13.

“At this stage of the pandemic we want to have health personnel as protected as possible against SARS Cov-2 so that they can continue to provide the best care to beneficiaries and patients who attend medical units.”He concluded.

DZ