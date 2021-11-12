LaSalud.mx.- To contend for the candidacy of government of Oaxaca, the director of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), Luis Antonio Ramirez Pineda, requested his registration as a Morena candidate.

Today, on his Twitter account, Ramírez Pineda announced this and thanked all the people who have supported him for their support. Likewise, it confirmed its commitment to current federal government guidelines.

Other contenders for the candidacy of Oaxaca in that party are Susana harp, and Solomon Jara, who are currently senators.

The registry of applicants to occupy the candidacy of Morena for the governorship of Oaxaca opened on Wednesday 10 and closes on Friday, November 12 of this year.

RGP