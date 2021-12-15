Israel’s Intelligence Minister declared that Syria should not have chemical weapons

Israeli Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern of the centrist Yesh Atid party stated that Syria cannot have chemical weapons a day after the publication of a report claiming that Israel attacked several chemical weapons facilities in the country.

“We have a neighbor who has shown that he is not afraid to use chemical weapons against his people. They must not have chemical weapons, and this is not just an Israeli issue. “declared the minister on the radio Galatz, who posted the message on social media.

According to a report released by the American newspaper The Washigton Post, Israel would have carried out these attacks against chemical arsenals in Syria after having received information from the intelligence services about the intention of the President of Syria, Bashar al Assad, to activate the chemical weapons program that it agreed to dismantle in 2014.

The United States was informed of the attacks, Although it is not clear whether the goal of destroying chemical arsenals was achieved, reported by the American newspaper, as reported by the Israeli newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

This week, it was learned that the Defense Forces of Israel attacked Syrian facilities where the regime of Bashar al Assad It was seeking to relaunch its chemical weapons program, according to intelligence sources with knowledge of the operations deployed in June and last year.

It is common for Israel to deploy operations against Iranian militias or aimed at preventing the shipment of weapons by Tehran. In the two attacks in question, as reported on Monday by the Washington Post, the The objective was to destroy military facilities that would be linked to the country’s chemical weapons program, which would have renewed the production of deadly nerve agents.

If Al Assad, a dictator known for using chemical weapons on his own population during the long civil war, were able to reconstitute the scientific-military program, he would be a direct threat to the security of Israel and other countries in the region. In fact, the chemical arsenal of yesteryear was primarily intended to be used in an eventual war with Israel. “It is a strategic weapon for the regime ”, said a Western intelligence official consulted by the Post.

