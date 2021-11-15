Reuters.- Israel said on Sunday that children ages five to 11 would be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination and that the start date of the campaign would go public in a few days.

The decision, announced by the Ministry of Health, comes after it was approved last week by a panel of vaccine experts.

It is also given in line with the green light of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the emergency use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for the same age group, with a dose of 10 micrograms.

The original injection given to those over 12 years of age is 30 micrograms. Pfizer and BioNTech have said their vaccine showed a 90.7% efficacy against coronavirus in a clinical trial in children ages five to 11.

In a statement, the Ministry said the start date for children ages five to 11 to begin receiving the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would be set in a few days.

“Most of the experts on the committee felt that the benefit of vaccinating this age group outweighed any risk,” the statement said.

Israel’s population of 9.4 million is relatively young, with about 1.2 million children in the five to 11-year-old age group.. Health officials doubt the country can achieve “herd immunity” unless these children are vaccinated.

An opinion poll in Israel last week showed that 27% of parents would allow their children under 12 to receive the vaccine, with 33% against and 40% undecided.

