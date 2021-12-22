File photo of an elderly woman receiving a booster dose of her COVID-19 vaccination at an assisted living facility in Netanya, Israel. January 19, 2021. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun / Archive

JERUSALEM, Dec 22 (Reuters) – Israel is offering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60 years of age or with compromised immune systems and healthcare workers, as part of a campaign to boost inoculation and get ahead. to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A group of experts from the Health Ministry – whose findings have yet to be implemented – recommended on Tuesday that eligible people receive the fourth vaccine at least four months after receiving the third.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has tried to get more Israelis to come for vaccines, hailed the panel’s statement as “great news that will help us overcome the omicron wave that is sweeping across the world. world”.

The panel further recommended that the time allotted between the second and third vaccines be reduced from five to three months.

These measures would be “part of the preparations for the fifth wave” of the pandemic, according to the statement of the panel, which did not present specific data behind the recommendations.

“We are seeing a decrease in protection against omicron infection. This wave is growing to a surprisingly high number … More than 80% of the panel supported this measure,” said Arnon Shahar, doctor of the expert panel, to the Israel Army Radio.

After showing one of the fastest vaccine distributions globally, Israel has seen the inoculation rate stagnate. About 62% of its 9.4 million residents have received two doses, according to the ministry.

The Bennett government moved swiftly against omicron, banning foreigners from entering Israel on November 25, and this week expanded a list of high-risk countries that its citizens should not travel to, to include the United States.

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)