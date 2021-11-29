EFEIsrael will become this midnight the first country in the world to completely close its borders to foreigners to prevent the expansion of the omicron variant of covid-19, in addition to imposing mandatory quarantine for Israeli citizens returning to the country and others internal restrictions.

Israel has for the moment confirmed an omicron contagion – an Israeli woman who returned last week from Malawi – and has twelve other suspects waiting to be verified, also travelers from Africa.

This “strict” measure, which will be in force for two weeks pending the development of the new variant, aims to “keep Israel protected from abroad and open internally,” Prime Minister Naftali Benet said today, specifying that despite to “not being an easy step” is something “necessary and temporary”.

The head of government – who since he assumed power in June opted to keep the economy open with slight internal limitations – asked the population for “patience and discipline” and assured that the Executive “reviews the situation every day” to “adjust the steps and restrictions ”.

“Our mission as a Government is to allow life to continue in the most routine way possible,” Benet said at the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers, for which it is necessary “now to tighten the closure of borders to keep Israel open from the inside.”

The interministerial cabinet of the coronavirus decided last night to close the airports to international flights from all over the world, which implies a new lock on tourism after the country was opened on November 1 -after a year and a half closed-, another blow for a key sector in the country and badly hit by the pandemic.

Lee: The US considers that it is still too early to evaluate restrictions by Ómicron

The measure, taken as a precaution against a variant that could be more contagious and resistant to vaccines, will take effect two days after Israel banned travel to and from almost all countries in Africa – except Egypt and the Maghreb. included in the “red list”.

The new restrictions will also force Israelis returning from abroad to isolate themselves for three days if they are vaccinated and one week if they are not. In both cases they will need a negative PCR to get out of quarantine.

Foreigners who, under exceptional cases, can enter Israel, must be isolated in hotels controlled by the State and under strict surveillance.

In turn, the cabinet decided to re-establish surveillance by the intelligence services of those infected who return from abroad, with the controversial tracking of their mobile phones to ensure that they comply with the quarantine.

It has also imposed other internal restrictions, such as the reduction from 100 to 50 of the number of people who can gather in public events, which will affect the events of the Hanuka holiday, one of the most relevant of the Jewish calendar that starts today at the sunset.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel is one of the countries that has taken the fastest and most forceful closure measures with the exterior: it kept its borders closed to foreign tourists from March 2020 until this month, and in early 2021 it even vetoed the access to Israelis from abroad for more than a month.

Currently “there is a lot of uncertainty about the threat that the new variant could pose,” so closing abroad “is a proportionate and” prudent response, “said Nadav Davidovitch, head of the School of Public Health at Ben University. Gurion and advisor to the Government in the management of the pandemic.

The omicron variant “is probably now spreading throughout the world, I don’t think Israel can escape from it, but it can prevent” its impact, the expert adds.

The director of public health services, Sharon Alroy-Preis, said today that the potential for contagion with omicron seems “very high”, but clarified that those vaccinated who were infected only suffered mild symptoms and did not develop serious cases.

All this occurs while the Israeli authorities continue to consider vaccination key to avoid a new wave of the pandemic. Since this summer they have focused on the application of the third dose of Pfizer, with which more than four million people have already been inoculated, out of a population of 9.3 million.

In turn, Israel also began to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years old this week, a campaign that advances more slowly due to the reluctance of some parents and in which for now only 0.02% of the children have been inoculated. 1.2 million children eligible to be vaccinated.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed