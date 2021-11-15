The Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories assure that their vaccine showed an efficacy of 90.7% against the coronavirus, in a clinical trial in children between 5 and 11 years old.

Given this, last week a committee of independent experts supported the immunization of this segment of the population, with the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

“Most believed that the benefit of vaccinating this age group outweighed any risk,” Israel’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

Israel’s population of 9.4 million is relatively young, with about 1.2 million children in the 5 to 11 age group. Health officials doubt the country can achieve “herd immunity” unless these children are vaccinated.

An opinion poll in Israel that was conducted last week showed that 27% of parents would allow their children under 12 to receive the vaccine, with 33% against and 40% undecided. To date, four million Israelis have received booster injections.

