EFE.- Israel authorized this Sunday for emergency use Paxlovid, the pill from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to treat Covid-19 and has already ordered tens of thousands of doses to begin administering to those infected with the disease in the country.

The first shipment of the drug is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli Health Ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved last Wednesday the use of Paxlovid, the first treatment for home use in the world against this coronavirus and is expected to be effective against the omicron variant as well.

The Pfizer pill inhibits the activity of the protease enzyme, which is necessary in the replication process of the virus in the body.

The drug, administered in tablet form, is intended to be administered by mild to moderate patients in the first three days after the onset of symptoms.

The complete treatment includes one pill every twelve hours for five days, depending on the effectiveness tested in phases 2 and 3 of clinical trials, which showed that Paxlovid reduces severe symptoms, hospitalization and death in 89% of cases, when patients receive medication early.

According to data from Pfizer, the effectiveness of the pill should not be altered by the emergence of new variants, including the Omicron variant.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benet announced in November that had signed an agreement with Pfizer for the rapid acquisition of the drug when it got the green light from the FDA and the government is confident that it will be effective in containing the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Israel was one of the first countries in the world to sign an agreement with Pfizer a year ago for the acquisition of its vaccine against Covid-19, which made it one of the pioneer nations in immunizing the majority of its population.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Some six million people in Israel have received the full schedule of the vaccine and more than four million have the third dose or booster vaccine, which the country began to apply in summer.

Israel was the first country to announce this week that it would start the campaign “immediately” with the fourth dose, although at the moment it is paralyzed waiting for the Ministry of Health to authorize it after being advised by the committee of experts.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed