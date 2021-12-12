ISR Team Italia will return to the GT World Challenge Europe grid in 2022. After being part of the Blancpain GT Series between 2014 and 2017, the structure led by Ferdinando Geri and Igor Salaquarda He returns to the championship organized by SRO to race a pair of Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo full time next year. Thus, the team will have two GT3s in each of the ten events on the calendar with driver lineups yet to be confirmed. After a successful campaign in the Italian GT, the team of the former director of Audi Sport Italia and Salaquarda has already tested their new cars in the same test held in Valencia in which Valentino Rossi tested with Team WRT.

Ferdinando Geri will act as team principal for the ISR Team Italia In a season in which the training could even include a driver directly linked to Audi: “The announcement of this new program at the GT World Challenge Europe is such a high-level challenge that at the same time brings great satisfaction and responsibility. Representing Audi Sport in the championship is a great honor and we will do our best to get the best results that we can. The level of the championship is very high, but we will have enormous support from Igor Salaquarda’s technical direction. He will give us his great work and experience like this season. We will try to make the most of our work and determination to achieve good results on the track.».

Barwell Motorsport will have two ‘silver’ GT3s at the 2022 Endurance Cup Read news

Meanwhile, Igor salaquarda He was particularly pleased with the possibility of the team to compete again in the 24 Hours of Spa, a test in which they have already competed in the past with official support from Audi Sport: «Being back on the most important circuits in Europe is a great satisfaction and I am really happy to share this new adventure with Ferdinando Geri. We have great respect for each other after the work we have done together. ISR Team Italia has been designed to make its mark in some of the most prestigious races in the world such as the 1,000 km of Paul Ricard or the 24 Hours of Spa. I think the latter is the race that every GT driver dreams of running at some time in his life.