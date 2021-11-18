SEGA plans to continue releasing Alien: Isolation on more systems and the next ones that will welcome the arrival of this terrifying title will be the mobile devices when i land on them next December 16 with a price of 14.99 euros.

In just under a month you will be able to put yourself in the shoes of Amanda Ripley in this adventure that will keep you in constant tension wherever you play, since you can get hold of it to Android through Google Play or also to ios from the App Store.

The game will be the full version, so will include all the DLC you received at the time and with a spectacular quality, as you can see in the trailer that accompanies the news. The interface has also been redesigned so that it is now fully tactile and customizable to each individual’s taste, as well as being able to play with control knobs.

Those who manage to gather enough courage to survive in Alien: Isolation will be able to travel to Sebastopol station next month with a plot that 15 years later of the mysterious disappearance of the mother of our protagonist, which will lead him to search for answers in a most hostile environment in which death lurks everywhere.