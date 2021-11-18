Isolation coming to cell phones in December

The saga of Alien has certainly had its ups and downs in both film and video games, however, Alien: Isolation it is definitely one of the best games on the market that this franchise has. Although this title is already available in the Nintendo switchThose looking for a much higher level of portability will be happy to know that it will also be coming to mobile in December.

Yes, Alien: Isolation will be available for devices iOS and Android the next December 16, priced at $ 14.99, and here you can see how he looks with his first video preview.

If you are interested in playing this version and you have a device Manzana, then you can already make your presale through the following link. And before you wonder, yes, this is the full version of the game but obviously discounted for cell phones.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Alien: Isolation is one of those titles that should definitely be experienced as its authors intended. If you have a console or PC that supports it, I would highly recommend playing that version instead of the mobile version, since although it does not look so bad, the experience will certainly not be the same.

Via: Sega