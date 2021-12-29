A seller of Free market shows the distrust from a user to buy online, demonstrating the day to day of these in a message.

The ecommerce has proven to be of vital importance for today’s digital consumer, who manages to satisfy different needs by requesting products or services by making use of some online sales pages (or even social networks), which can be accessed from a computer or portable device through a few simple steps without the need for it to leave your home.

Although this modality of online sales has been present for some years now, some people still did not feel comfortable using these spaces to make their purchases, mainly for reasons of insecurity, distrust, uncertainty, among other reasons, a fact that the pandemic has managed to eradicate a little in the Mexican population.

According to the study of Statista on the variation of income from sales of Commerce electronic During the Covid-19 outbreak in some Latin American countries, it is shown that Peru increased its online sales activity by 900 percent, Mexico by 500 percent, Brazil and Colombia by 130 percent, and the rest of America America 230 percent.

Little by little, international consumers are embracing the world of sales digital, benefiting from the uses that these can obtain, either in terms of the buying or selling items for home, entertainment or even some food; however, the platforms that make this possible still have a long way to go before they can win the absolute trust of the consumer.

A seller in Market Free exhibits through a tweet the distrust that some users still show when buy onlinea, where when offering an iPhone 6 you get a message “Isn’t it a scam?”, mentioning this that users can get desperate, since if it is selling it is for something, in addition to making other types of sarcastic comments about.

People who buy at Mercado Libre make me desperate. No, that’s not the price, I put in a random number to receive their miserable bargains. Yes, it is a scam, do not buy me. pic.twitter.com/nGzFjhZacb – Juan Felipe Apráez Abril (@ApraezAbril) December 28, 2021

While the buy in Mercado Libre is an action carried out daily by millions of users, a considerable part of the population has shown that the sales on-line they still can’t get 100 percent of user trust; Among some reasons, the probability that they get scammed or that some other product that they did not request will be sent to them, as well as the quality of these, etc.

According to the Delitte study on “Christmas shopping”, it was shown that on these dates a considerable part of consumers will choose to make their purchases in physical stores, since they still have the fear that their product will not arrive as expected. they saw on the web.

Despite the fact that more and more people are opting for purchase in line, these sales platforms still have a considerable way to go, since in effect, there are usually some inconsistencies in the sales and delivery service that put at risk the image of this type of brands that seek to use the internet to their advantage to sell your products or services.

Large brands that operate in the world of online sales have shown to present some inconsistencies and “playing” with the confidence of the followers, as was the case, a consumer chose to buy a Nikon camera and instead of receiving a professional item received a protein jar.

Although more and more people choose to buy online, scams and the risks of buying on these platforms exist, a fact that has made it impossible for these companies to grow further.

