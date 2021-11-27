Is Zack Snyder already working on a new DC movie?

Since the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League months ago, the filmmaker seems to have completely distanced himself from DC Comics. Apparently, Snyder I no longer had any intention of working with DC nor with Warner BrosHowever, a recent post on social networks raised alarms among fans, who believe that another superhero movie is already in development.

It all started when in We see, Snyder posted a short video showing his dinner for the Thanksgiving Day. Although nothing shown points to the return of the filmmaker to DC Comics, fans caught a glimpse of a copy of Absolute Final Crisis in the background of the video, and it was thanks to this that they started speculation.

But there is more, since Clay staub, one of the directors who also worked with Snyder in the relaunch of Justice League, posted a picture of Darkseid and Desaad with the words “Let me begin …”.

Final Crisis was a seven-part miniseries released in 2008 at the hands of Grant Morrison. This crossover had a strong emphasis on Darkseid, who used the Equation Anti–Life to enslave all of humanity, before being defeated by the heroes of DC.

Editor’s note: It is definitely curious that Snyder’s post coincided with Staub’s, although due to the bad relationship he had with Warner Bros., it sounds unlikely that the director would want to work with them again. It’s well known that Snyder is a DC fan, so maybe both parties have already made the passes.

Via: IGN