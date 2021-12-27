But beyond these security problems, the truth is that they can cause our equipment to malfunction. If we install it on the mobile, for example, it could slow down the system and not work as it should. We therefore recommend using programs that are reliable. This can make the VPN connected but without the Internet.

The first tip is surely the most important: the best is avoid using free VPNs or at least make sure very well that it is safe. We can find free or trial applications that do not really protect privacy and can even be an entry point for malware.

Sometimes we opt for programs VPNs that are not guaranteed , they do not work well and that, beyond being even a security problem, affects the performance of the system. It can happen on both computers and mobiles. It may be due to a bad configuration, a specific error in that software, but generally it is due to using applications that we should not. We will not always notice it in the loss of Internet speed.

You have the Updated VPN? This point is very important, since sometimes bugs appear and are corrected by patches. Once again, it is not only going to be essential in terms of security, but we must take it into account to prevent it from malfunctioning, affecting computer and mobile performance.

We can also apply this to the system itself. We must always have the latest versions and avoid having obsolete equipment, something that could facilitate cyber attacks and certainly performance problems.

Configure the settings properly

VPNs offer the ability to configure certain settings. For example, the servers to which we connect, the type of encryption, whether or not they are executed when the system starts … Not all of them are related to the connection itself, but can also affect the operation of the equipment.

Therefore, we should review the settings offered by the program we are using. In this way we can see if it is possible to play something that helps avoid problems and allows everything to work as well as possible, without the dreaded cuts appearing.

Avoid incompatible applications

Are you using other similar programs at the same time? For example use proxy services together with the VPN can make the computer perform worse. Even an antivirus or firewall could cause incompatibility in the system and make the computer or mobile run slower.

We must choose very well which additional programs we are going to install and see if there are any that would be better to uninstall or at least block them while we are going to use the VPN.

In short, these are some basic steps that we can take into account so that the VPN does not affect the performance of the computer or mobile. It is important that they work as well as possible and that errors of this type do not appear.