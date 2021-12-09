Is your medical office part of your community?

To say that the last 20 months have been challenging is an understatement, but as optimists, buoyed by new “what’s next” ideas, we are drawn to the positives of the past year. As devastating and revolutionary as the pandemic has been, it has also illuminated changes in consumers, who are already transforming the future.

The main trigger for these changes has been our experience at home, it has redefined the way we work, shop, go to the doctor and live, it has impacted the way we express ourselves and in which we consume everything, from content to food. products or services.

Accelerating digital adoption, especially e-commerce, is one of the strongest trends, driven by the pandemic. Although the acceleration of e-commerce has been profound, since in the US, it is equivalent to 10 years, in 3 months, the scope of the transformation of online shopping will be much more evident, in the near future.

Given travel restrictions, shelter-in-place tendencies, and physical distancing instructions, we have been driven to a greater awareness of the value of our local communities. On Google, this has been reflected in the increase in searches related to “near me”, which reached an all-time high in the US, over the past year.

Today, consumers and patients are more connected to their communities and are aware that they play a role in this area. This means that brands will be forced to engage on a deeper level with these consumers who, both physically and mentally, are more present and seek connection at all times.

Over the past year, the idea of ​​bringing the whole self to work has gone from being an abstract ideal, to a reality that is now widely felt and experienced. Thanks to video conferencing, we have seen (and heard) everyone, including leaders and executives, in their natural habitat: children entering, colleagues sneezing, dogs barking. With the hybrid and remote work model expected, go ahead, we can’t go back in time to the fact that we know our teammates, on a level that is much deeper, vulnerable, and human. Today we are entering a new dimension of empathy and more personal professional respect. This should lead us to a more detailed appreciation of the full depth of what our consumers think, need and feel.

By embracing our shared experiences and the beautiful complexity of human beings, we will unlock powerful new ideas, deeply resonant creative relationships, and ultimately less transactional with our consumers.

So, our digital presence will be essential to connect with our audience and today, beyond thinking about billions of people reached, we must concentrate on connecting with the audience that is around us and being relevant to them.

Source:

https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com