Is Venom's symbol really a spider? We explain it

Although for more than three decades we have identified the Venom symbol as a spider, but we could be wrong all this time

One of the most popular characters within the Universe Marvel it is Venom. Created in 1988 by Randy Schueller (original idea), David Michelinie, Mike Zeck (costume design) and Todd McFarlane, the symbiote became a fan favorite of Spider-man, being the complete antithesis of our friendly wall-crawler.

Is Venom’s symbol really a spider?

If you have noticed the chest of Venom, his symbol appears to be a spider, just as he wore it Spidey when the symbiote and Peter Parker They were the same team, inspired by the costume of Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter).

But a new theory in networks indicates that the logo that has carried Venom for three decades it would be Knull, the god of symbiotes, and is not from the spider.

Hi @Doncates, can you please tell me if I got it right?

Essentially, when our klyntar boy got on Peter, copying the former’s general look, he unconsciously shaped the spider symbol to vaguely resemble Knull’s dragon-like symbol, and that’s why it looks different. Did I get it right? pic.twitter.com/T12BtHNAGN – Rob of Klyntar (@Lumen_Laus) January 3, 2019

“Hi Donny Cates: Can you tell me if I got it right? Essentially, when our Klyntar joined Peter, copying the general appearance of the former, unconsciously formed the spider symbol to vaguely resemble the dragon symbol of Knull, And that’s why it looks different. Did I get it right?They asked Donny Cates, series regular writer Venom, who accepted the approach used on twitter as good.

EXACTLY! And it is! https://t.co/PZwlGvtxMT – DONNY CATES (@Doncates) January 3, 2019

Knull He was an ancient God of darkness, whose existence predates the universe, as we know it. This character forged a sword (which was his symbiote) and used it to assassinate one of the Celestials, whose head he used to calm his symbiote.

After reaching a desolate planet, Knull created an army of symbiotes to conquer planets and devour entire civilizations. When one of these symbiotes arrived on Earth, he was defeated by Thor, so the connection of Knull with the symbiotes he cut himself off, trapping his consciousness in the dragon symbiote’s body.

An epic story that brings together Venom, Carnege and Knull awaits you in our online store with …

Marvel Deluxe: Absolute Carnage

Venom’s psychotic descendant Carnage is back, and he plans to kill everyone who has ever used a symbiote! Cletus Kasady stood on the edge of the periphery of the Marvel Universe for months and now he’s ready to make his triumphant return to New York, more powerful than ever! And to make things a little worse, there is a new player on the court, who is not who you expected! Spider-Man and Venom will face Carnage’s madness but, things are not looking good at all. These restless allies have barely been able to escape alive and have had no choice but to drag down a host of heroes who are also in Carnage’s crosshairs. As shocking as it may seem, not everyone will come out of this conflict whole … of course, if they do! Collect Absolute Carnage # 1-5 and materials from Free Comic Book Day 2019 (Spider-Man / Venom) # 1

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction