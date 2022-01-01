It is well known that quitting smoking considerably reduces the health risks for the smoker and his environment, but the long-term results are few; The most used for this is the use of alternatives with nicotine such as patches or chewing gums.

In documented cases in countries such as the UK and New Zealand, the use of vapor devices or vapers has been reported to have given smokers better results to quit versus the aforementioned methods. All this is subject to the end with the will of each person, but the figures indicate that 3 out of 100 stopped smoking with traditional methods and 10 out of 100 did so with a vap.

In Mexico it is known that there are 14 million smokers who consume traditional cigarettes. The graphic modifications and messages against their consumption, as well as the increase in their tax burden have not reduced their purchase.

Yorkshire Cancer Research has given its approval for the use of vapers as a smoking cessation tool and not as a substitute for smoking, in this position it is endorsed by Public Health England (PHE), who in February 2015 published a review independent in which estimated that the consumption of vap it is at least 95% less harmful than smoking.

Although the use and long-term effects of vapers are still being studied, today represent an alternative for smokers to quit smoking and its health impacts related to this habit.

At the end of 2021 in Mexico there is no clear legislation in this regard, so there are no regulations and standards for these products, so there is a large informal market for everyone to see and that does not clarify the risk conditions to which consumers are exposed.

Is it your purpose to quit smoking in 2022?