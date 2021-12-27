This diverse matrix of commercial vehicle applications provides many starting points for electrification. This is critical because, although many people think by default of long-haul heavy duty truck applications (possibly the most difficult to electrify), the adoption of the latest technologies never start with the hardest application. Thus, in this sense, what we see is that thanks to the different formats there are several brands that are entering as they did in the past with combustion engines.

It is true that, in general terms, heavier vehicles they are more difficult to electrify. It happens with these types of trucks, but it also happens with buses, or the vans themselves. Despite this, there are many reasons to be optimistic about them.

Electrified mobility is not just cars or motorcycles. There are other vehicles that are also looking closely at their space within the variant. Because at present the concern about environmental impact that is taking place in recent years. Due to this, it seeks to make decisions that reduce the damage caused as much as possible. And in the case of electric trucks, too.

What affordable trucks are there?

We must be aware that these trucks will need, due to their battery, between 100 and 200 km of autonomy at least to carry out a working day, which is what they are designed for. This figure has triggered that certain common manufacturers who already worked in the ‘conventional’ way have been able to be reluctant to the production of this type of electric trucks, although there are those who have succeeded exceed these expectations.

However, what we see is that its growth is not small; in fact, Semi, which is the vehicle of this type manufactured by Tesla, has been addressed as one of the more innovative and advanced approaches of the moment. Obviously, their prices are quite above, although that does not mean that they are not low-performance, far from it. Examples of this are those of Fuso, Emoss, or VLDP.

Fuso

Surely, one of the cheapest and most affordable proposals that we can have today. Of course, it is not a Telsa or a Nikola, the most powerful in its category, but this one is not far behind. The same is a Daimler brand, and in December 2017 it launched the first copy of the eCanter, with a load capacity of up to three tons and a range of up to 100 kilometers.

This light truck is just the beginning. Fuso plans that in the coming years its entire range will be made up of electric trucks. In project it has a heavier one with up to 350 kilometers autonomy and up to 11 tons of cargo. Is named E-Fuso Vision One and for the moment some evolutions are expected for the next few months. Its price ranges from 50,000 euros.

Emoss

And if Fuso is presented today as one of the most plausible alternatives, there is another manufacturer such as Emoss that has a great way to do so. His is the EVER truck, which seems to be one of the leading players in the market. It is one of great autonomy that uses a block of 120 kWh batteries.

All while being powered by a liquefied petroleum gas-based electricity generator to recharge the battery and achieve maximum autonomy. It is also equipped with a fully automatic transmission, the Allison 4500, and allows loads of a combined weight of up to 50 tons. It stands out for its Allison transmission, calibrated for use with six gears plus reverse gear at full load. This makes it essential for transporting heavier loads and navigating demanding topographies in countries like Switzerland and Austria, full of mountains and steep slopes. Its price can be around 45,000 euros.

DAF-VLD Groep

Electric trucks are vehicles that we will soon have among us for the transport of goods both nationally and internationally. They represent a great advantage in terms of reducing pollution and the environmental impact that is very present in the logistics sector. A general trend very well seen by the manufacturer of VDL Groep.

The brand does it directly with its star model, the same one that was born from the hand of another company in the sector, DAF, and of which is now made as part of the most accessible. In fact, of those that we can find on our European roads, this is one of the most commonly seen, especially due to its transit from Holland. Known for being a self-developed electric truck, based on that DAF CF, it weighs up to 37 tons and is capable of traveling up to 200 kilometers on a single charge. Its price in Europe is between 35,000 and 40,000 euros.