Some of us are late in our strategic plans for next year, with budgets and decisions that move the needle of the business. In this maelstrom of accumulated work from day to day plus everything that comes to a good end (which is already closing at the end) plus the end of the year, being able to dedicate a good time to strategy is complicated.

In addition, taking a few steps back and doing an in-depth analysis of the business, the industry, trends and opportunities, I always start to think about what the market is demanding today, what are the main gains and pains, and about Everything, what can that be that gives us a differentiation and therefore generates more value for the client with a promise, clear and smart.

Beyond certain specializations of some agencies that could differentiate them from the outset, today nobody is neither unique nor indispensable and the supply and demand curve was inverted, we have much more supply than demand, a little before the pandemic became official and during the pandemic accelerated even more. So if we remove the specializations, since before most of us were pure advertising agencies, without so much digital marketing, performance or development issues, nowadays that so many have gone there, being a creative agency as in the past, is a certain advantage again, apparently. Anyway, my point is that if we remove the specialization factor, what remains? How can we add value? How can we be chosen and stay with the brands? Rather, stay with those in charge, with all those human @ in charge of the brand or the department.

When then for the eyes of the client, you do not see much differentiation because you have already decided on the specialization, what is left? How can we compete and win? We have been thinking about it a lot and my idea goes here:

Customer experience

Providing a great experience at every touchpoint on the journey is not easy. From the positioning, through the way of interacting with the new business and in all contact of the relationship. How to differentiate ourselves? I believe that we must be memorable, agile, compliant and why not, also challenging and proactive.

2. Meet and exceed SLAs

Not for wanting to give more and more, we are going to differentiate ourselves and then drown and thunder both sides. Therefore, clarifying the scope but being able to have a certain differentiation in times can be important. The other day I was thinking about what would happen if we had two shifts and we could give better times without exploiting anyone or if staff from the other side of the world were hired to continue developing while we sleep here, I think it could be something interesting.

3. Use digital transformation to your advantage

An agency that has the order and drive to properly use digital tools for its own organization, for project management and project tracking, as well as for their communication, has points in its favor. Be careful, when we think of digital transformation we think of agility and effectiveness, but many times with so many tools and processes, it could get in the way. Remember to use it so that everything is settled, that the witnesses are alive, that there is a visible approval process, but above all to streamline everything and not hinder or multiply them, nobody wants that.

4. Brand Purpose and responsibility

A good differentiation could be, keep promises, although that should be a given, but if an agency has a purpose beyond what we all do? If you support socially and if you have a sense of responsibility with all your stakeholders, I think it can be a big plus, maybe being ESR or GPTW should be a factor for clients that moves them in an even decision.

5. Deschangarrization

Everything that is not seen, not to mention front, pure back, all those bases that allow being profitable, but also giving value, being organized and looking good in everything without exploiting talent, should be something that every business should look for. Having clear processes and being on the path to corporate governance can lay the foundation for something much bigger and more profitable.

Anyway…

I know few agencies, especially the new ones that are pushing to grow and grow without losing clients or thundering due to mismanagement.

As you can see, most of the factors that I land on should be givens, but in practice they are extremely important and hardly anyone does them. If you are an agency, does it make sense to you? If you are a client-side manager, is something missing? What are you looking for?

