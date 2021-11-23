For the past few months, Tom Holland seems to be everywhere. Not only is it the center of attention due to the future release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. Also, due to the fact that there are few clues about what will happen after closing from the Jon Watts trilogy.

Will it be the last time the actor plays the friendly New York neighbor? Rumors abound and more in the weeks leading up to what will be the great film event of the year, they have become more insistent. Will Spider-Man have a new face in the future?

In reality, things seem to be a little less complicated than they seem for the very young Tom Holland. Most of the rumors wonders whether the strained relations between Marvel and Sony will affect the actor’s permanence in the role. However, the increasingly frequent clashes between studios do not appear to be an obstacle to Holland’s career. Much less for his participation in future films.

Various spider threads: Holland dangles from side to side

There has already been speculation in recent weeks that Tom Holland is about to travel new paths in the superhero world. In particular, there seems to be a more than certain possibility that the actor will leave Marvel to star in a new trilogy at Sony that includes new characters. The licensing war between Sony and Marvel would culminate in a series of films in which Tom Holland would be the Spider-Man of a crossover with Venom. And it was even mentioned that the character Morbius, whose solo film will be released in January 2022, could also be included.

The information had to face the announcement of the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which took place on November 12. The new story would show a younger Peter Parker and explore the events that occurred before the current trilogy. The mere announcement seemed to ruin with the insistent version of a new opportunity for Holland.

However, the details published by The Comic Circus they contradict the possibility. According to the publication, it is very likely that Tom Holland will continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He even hints that there could be a whole trilogy, with animated series or a live actionto complete the information outside the argument.

Will there be a spiderverse with Tom Holland?

There is still no certainty of the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, the rumors surrounding Tom Holland include them. According to rumors from show business, Sony might consider including one of the players in future projects.

One of the most insistent versions indicates that Sony would be considering including Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in an eventual Venomverse. That way, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would retain Tom Holland as its titular character. It has also been speculated that the decision would provide the opportunity for both actors for future crossovers . Including clear, the future movie of the sinister six. Could something similar happen? It only remains to wait for the result of Spider-Man: No Way Homein theaters next December 17.