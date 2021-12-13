This trick is being used by many to try sell decos and antennas compatible with DTT. By law, they cannot be sold since decos that are not compatible with DVB-T2so whatever we buy will work to the new standard. However, what you have to look at is that the deco has 4K output and HEVC decoding, since it is the possible codec that will be used in the future for the broadcasts of these contents.

Decos DVB-T2: may be needed soon

Thus, there are many DVB-T2 decos that only offer Full HD resolution. This makes them cheaper, but buy one that is DVB-T3 it doesn’t make any sense because the standard doesn’t exist. DVB announced a few weeks ago that it is already working on the future standard for terrestrial DTT broadcasts, but neither the name is known nor we will know anything official about it, probably for a few years.

In stores like Amazon we find complete DVB-T2 decos for prices around 20 euros for Full HD models. Many of them even still have a scart, allowing you to see DTT even on old tube televisions, or on the flat ones that were launched before the introduction of HDMI.