Google has a beta program whose purpose is for users to contribute their ratings about the new version in order to help the company improve certain aspects.

Although there are certain ways to test the new version if you have certain concrete mobiles . If you can’t stop biting your nails while watching how everyone takes advantage of the new features of the system, you can try Android 12 through the program beta . But, beware, before doing so, you should make a backup for what may happen.

However, only some partners who have participated in the various phases of the test and only some of their devices are suitable to run the test. Android 12 beta version. Some of the manufacturers that allow you to download the demo are as follows.

ASUS

The trial of the new version of Android can only be enjoyed on a company device, the Zenfone 8. The procedure is simple:

Turn off the phone. Press and hold the volume up button and then the power button to access the fastboot mode. Connect the terminal to your PC using a USB cable. Unzip the file that you can download through the ASUS page and use the scripts to flash the mobile. When the update is finished, press the button Enter keypad to restart Zenfone 8.

OnePlus

OnePlus allows you to test Android 12 on its most recent models: the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. In this case, you do not have to follow a series of steps, since the Chinese company directly provides the beta from your website.

Oppo

Unfortunately, if you have an OPPO, the trial version of the update cannot be enjoyed in Spain, since it is only available for certain regions. In the event that it was enabled, the only mobile of the brand to run it would be the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

Realme

As in the previous case, the tasting is limited to China, although from the company they sign that the global version of Android 12 beta will be available soon. So we will have to be vigilant. This will be launched on the original Realme GT, one of the latest smartphones from the firm.

TCL

The reputed television manufacturer offers the Android 12 test on its flagship, the TCL 20 Pro 5G. On its page you can find the download link of the beta and just below the guide to carry out the installation. its about a process relatively simple, although it is easier with images in front, thus you will avoid any type of error.

Xiaomi

The Chinese giant has a set of more varied mobiles to experience what’s new in the update. Specifically, you can download it on the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i and Mi 11X Pro, although not all of them are available for purchase in Spain. Like TCL, Xiaomi provides both the beta link as a guide to install depending on the device.