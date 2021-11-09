The Taiwan-based brand has been trying to fall behind Qualcomm in terms of quality. However, with the launch of one of its most powerful processors it seems that it has begun to follow the rythm of your competitor.

Among the different brands that you can currently find, there are two main ones that dominate the telephony market to a greater extent. These are MediaTek and Qualcomm . The former company has tried to keep up with the latter for quite some time, but today that line is more blurred due to the progress the Chinese company has made. For this reason, many users wonder if there is some MediaTek processor that outperforms the Snapdragon 888 .

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 It is a high-end chip capable of offering the necessary power to run the game and application you want with a optimal quality. It can be found on recent devices like the Xiaomi 11T. This CPU has been confirmed to be on par with the Snapdragon 865, but can it handle the latest one?

Ready for combat

In terms of performance it is difficult to make a verdict without having tried two devices that have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and a Snapdragon 888 respectively. So we will stick to your specifications.

On the one hand, the CPU designed by the Chinese firm enjoy a 8.67% faster speed than its competitor, as well as faster RAM with 1066 MHz more. In addition, it makes use of HMP, this property allows you to use all or just one of your cores depending on the task, helping to better supply the battery. Finally, you have AES, a technology used to speed up encryption and decryption.

In the case of Snapdragon 888 You can also see certain properties that stand out above its rival, such as, for example, a smaller size of semiconductors that guarantee better performance and lower consumption. Also, its file download speed is almost 3000 MBits / s faster. This processor is more intended to enjoy video games with superior quality.

A priori it may seem like a technical draw, since each one has its strengths and weaknesses. Although, if you look at their Antutu Benchmarks we will verify that the CPU manufactured by Qualcomm beat Dimensity 1200 with a score of 789,491, which has a valuation of 660,739. Which would be a fairly clear indication that it is not capable of surpassing its competitor, but, equally, it is a highly recommended processor given the low price of the mobiles that have it compared to those that have a Snapdragon 888 integrated.