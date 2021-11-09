“It is a drag to work” said that wonderful philosopher named Luis Aguilé … and any of us every day. But, although it seems a chimera, happiness and work should go hand in hand. Or, at least, we should follow a series of guidelines so that getting up every morning does not become too difficult for us. We have consulted a few studies to give us the clues about what can we do to be a little bit happier working.





Do not compare yourself with the others

It’s hard not to, but you know what the saying goes: the comparisons are hateful. But most importantly: if you define your happiness based on others and their achievements, you are avoiding being responsible for it. And no one but you should be, right? First, feel good about what you’ve done, for your achievements and responsibilities, not because of the congratulations and opinions of others.

Second, accept that you can never alter their opinions about you and that what they think does not have to be true, you will never be as good or as bad as others say, only what you think you are. A healthy self-esteem is key if you want to be happier in your work.

Make it all flow

M. Csikszentmihaly, Professor of Psychology at the University of Chicago, has been studying since the early 1990s how flow influences professional activities, that perfect mix that exists when a task is challenging and enjoyable at the same time. According to the data collected by his team, reaching that state in which everything flows freely generates tremendous personal satisfaction, as well as the most positive emotions.

Everything flows when we immerse ourselves in an activity that we like and we focus so much on it that time passes without you noticing. According to this psychologist and the results of his research, happiness is a consequence of personal development and growth and the flow allows both experiences.

It is a state of total concentration, where we perform one hundred percent, our creativity grows, we learn more and we also have a very positive experience. Here you can see his TED talk on the subject, really inspiring:

Don’t obsess over things that are out of your control

Happy people are people who are informed and prepared to act under any circumstance, but also They are people who do not get carried away by nerves or anguish with things that are beyond your control, whether it is a drop in your company’s global stocks, a tornado ravages your harvest, or your boss is making decisions that you disagree with. It will be useless to overwhelm yourself with something that cannot be avoided and over which you have no say.

According to Beth Thomas, author of the book “Powered by Happy: How to Get and Stay Happy at Work” we have to focus on the present because “many of our negative thoughts arise from worrying about situations that may never happen.” Although it is great to always have a contingency plan and bear in mind the worst scenarios, that can cause stress and leave you without resources that you could take better advantage of elsewhere.





Choose your battles with your head on and your feet on the ground

There are times when it will not be worth fighting and the wounds will take time to heal, which in no way will make you happy. Emotionally happy people know how important it is to withdraw from one battle in time and prepare to survive the next. When you are focused on your work, you control your emotions and you are well informed, you are able to know when it’s worth the battle.

Also, being on bad terms with your teammates and going into battles continually does not benefit you at all. It is much better to surround yourself with positive people, who infect us with their good humor. In fact, a study conducted by the BMJ Group concluded that our happiness depends on the happiness of the people we connect with, something that can be spread throughout a large workforce.

Play sports during the work week

A study from the University of Bristol came to the interesting conclusion that if we exercise during the working days we will enjoy a better mood, we will be more efficient in our work and we will make better use of our time. And it is to sweat the fat drop for at least ten minutes produces GABA, a neurotransmitter that plays a leading role in reducing neuronal excitability throughout the nervous system. Come on, it prevents us from being impulsive and helps all those people for whom it is difficult to relax or have difficulty concentrating on one thing. In short, time is never wasted exercising, but rather is invested in more energy and concentration.

Be true to yourself

Oh, ethics … We have seen it many times in the movies: that shark executive who works speculating to make a lot of money and be very successful, but in the end it turns out that he is not happy at all. It seems straight out of a fairy tale, but the reality is that being unfaithful to our ethical principles and transgressing certain rules to succeed in our work is the direct path to unhappiness.

Being unethical in the end will make you regret, have regrets, and be unmotivated. If you really want to be happy in your work you will have to learn to show your disagreement when someone wants you to do something unethical. And when you don’t know what to do, whether you are crossing the immoral line of life or not, sit back and meditate on your values ​​and write a list of pros and cons. Yes, like in the movies. According to a study conducted at the University of California by Sonja Lyubomirsky, when people feel happy with their ethical principles, they tend to be optimistic, energetic and have more self-confidence.

Most obvious: laugh more and smile like there’s no tomorrow

A study from Mannheim University in Germany showed that we can alter our emotions simply by changing our facial expressions: they had half a group of participants hold a pen with their teeth, something that made them smile. Then they showed all the participants some cartoons and asked what they thought. Those who had held the pen between their teeth thought they were more fun than those who had not.

And it is that the conclusion they reach with this study is that it does not matter how true your smile is, because simply the gesture can precede the feeling and provoke it and not necessarily the other way around.

If you are down at work or plagued by negative thoughts, stop and try to smile, even if you have no reason. Or go to YouTube and find the most absurd video you can, something that makes you laugh for a few seconds, but can change your emotional state for the rest of the day.

