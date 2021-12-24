What is certain is that in the vast majority of cases when we talk about high-end quality is assured and the characteristics of the TCL 20 Pro 5G are no exception. If what you are looking for is spectacular performance In any section you will have power to spare with your processor Snapdragon 750 5G . Play video games at optimal quality, edit images or video … all at an impressive speed and without slowdowns.

What do you want? TCL gives it to you

You are likely to know TCL in advance from its collaboration with firms like Alcatel, but it was not until relatively recently that it began to work individually . Despite this, it offers a set of smartphones varied according to various budgets, but today we are reviewing your flagship to see if it’s totally worth it.

While is true that could carry a next-gen Qualcomm in the same way that the Realme GT does for example. A terminal that with a price of almost 100 euros less incorporates a Snapdragon 888.

With regard to autonomy, it integrates a 4,500 mAh battery ideal to spend several days without charging the cell phone if we do not provide excessive use. Instead, its fast charge leaves something to be desired given its 18W low capacity.

Extreme visual quality

If there is something that TCL mobiles stand out for, it is because of the quality of your screens. In case you did not know, the Chinese company is not only responsible for the manufacture of telephones, but also a large number of devices of all kinds, especially televisions. This entails an extrapolation of one of the main properties from their televisions.

The technology NXTVISION of their smartphones get a sharper and more vivid colors which, together with its AMOLED screen and HDR10 compatibility, manages to create an ideal and perfect content reproduction. It could have Dolby Atmos sound, but unfortunately it is not. Anyway, watching a movie or series is a fairly immersive experience. In fact, few brands can match TCL in this regard.

A somewhat high price

Taking into account all the above, we realize that the TCL 20 Pro 5G is a safe bet in terms of performance, although its price is somewhat high. if we compare it with smartphones from other brands whose costs are similar.

Do not go too far, the case mentioned in the previous paragraphs (Realme GT) offers more powerful properties for a lower cost, and it is not the only one.

Even so, it is a different alternative to everything you are used to, with highly customizable software and 5G connectivity. His base price is around 550 euros. An amount that may be a bit excessive, but if you take advantage of a good offer at the exact moment you will not be disappointed.