Is the remastering of Age of Mythology coming?

After what seemed like the end of Age of Empires, a few years ago this series returned with three Definitive Editions, as well as a completely new fourth installment last October. While fans are happy with these titles, many still wonder if Age of Mythology you will receive the same treatment. Although at the moment there is nothing official, it seems that the studio in charge of this series is already working on something new.

As noted in the LinkedIn profile of Noble Smith, narrative director at World’s Edge, the studio responsible for the RTS series, the team is already working on unannounced titles, as well as other transmedia projects. In the absence of concrete information, many fans have pointed out that this is probably related to Age of Mythology.

Although World’s Edge has yet to confirm whether a new game or remastering of Age of Mythology is already in development, the studio is aware of the demands of the public, since they are constantly questioned about it, and he always responds by ensuring that they have not forgotten about the series.

Considering that 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Age of Mythology, this would be the perfect time to see this property again. In related topics, here you can check our review of Age of Empires IV. Similarly, the civilization of Mexico has reached Age of Empires III.

Editor’s Note:

It is quite likely that something like Age of Mythology Definitive Edition is already underway. While World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment are more focused on providing support to Age of Empires IV and the other definitive versions, it would not be a big surprise if the return of the mythological game is announced in the next year.

Via: Noble Smith