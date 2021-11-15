All in all, we are talking about two models that represent the best of the variant, although both have more favorable characteristics on one side and the other. Especially from Porsche, where the Taycan has managed to tip the balance in its favor in different fields. And it is that yes; the truth is that Tesla has a clear path in his native United States, but in Europe little by little things are getting complicated .

And, in theory, there are many technical differences and sophistication mechanics in favor of the Taycan that could tip the balance towards the German product, but what really happens? Is it worth paying a little more for practically identical products? It is what users who seek them do, and not only in economic terms.

It has always been said that like Tesla there is little, and in this Porsche and its Taycan have a lot to say. Especially because, through their great start-up for the electrified sector, they have known how to adopt their most avant-garde philosophy and the latest with what is the model that is among the most performance of the sportiest range. But more than what Tesla can say with the Model S?

What differences do they have

Of course, they are vehicles that are not within the reach of all pockets. Despite the above, it is interesting to comment on how Stuttgart is trying to earn a place in a segment almost totally dominated by Tesla for years. This, especially, as manufacturers develop vehicles high performance electric they have nothing to send to the Model S.

A very clear example we have with the Volkswagen Group, through Porsche, responsible for the Taycan, that is, a saloon capable of measuring itself to the American model in an acceleration race. But there is more. And, obviously, not everything is a matter of acceleration.

Because, in many other respects, we see distances more than feasible for one, the Porsche Taycan, where it wins by a landslide when it comes to driving dynamics. The steering is more direct and with better touch than that of the Tesla, and it is familiar, reminding him of other models of the German brand.

In addition, it has excellent behavior – despite its 2.3 tonnes – thanks, among other things, to the adjustment of the air suspension, the four-wheel steering and the active stabilizer bars. While all three vehicles are presented as electric saloons, its design is quite different from each other, especially on the outside. The Tesla Model S, since its introduction to the market in 2012, opted for a traditional look, while the German maintains the iconic identity of the German firm, but adding some elements with an air of modernity.

Much more than acceleration

As we have said, not everything is in the acceleration. It is true that, while Tesla reaches 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds through the Model S, the Taycan does it in 2.8. Still, both differ in that they have different specifications. In this sense, Porsche takes the jack to the water, managing to extract 580 kW power (the equivalent of 680 hp) and 850 Nm of maximum torque, for the 493 kW (646 hp) and 830 Nm of its rival in this battle. In addition, there is another difference that stands out: the voltage and the transmission.

Instead, there is another aspect where German does lag a bit behind. And it is on its way. Because the Tesla Model S is the electric one batteries with greater autonomy that is for sale. It shows it registering 610 km (realistic) in its top version, thanks to a gigantic 100 kWh battery, while the first maintains it through two capacities: one of 73.2 kWh and another version, more powerful, of 93, both a little below.

Although the differences seem to be minimal, the conclusion they draw is that the Porsche Taycan Turbo S beats its Tesla rival, among other reasons, for its dual speed gearbox, but also because of its voltage, the one that more than electrified vehicles, with 800 V, where it supports loads of 100 km in 5 minutes. This allows it to outperform the North American EV in almost any circumstance.