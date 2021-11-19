The sales figures are not good, and despite undergoing a major overhaul in 2019, the Nissan Titan faces a truly uncertain future. The appearance of a new report is blunt. Nissan has decided to cancel this pick-up and rules out the development of a new generation.

Has Nissan thrown in the towel with its pick-up full-size?

In 2019, when the Nissan Titan received a tune-up, the importance it would have for the most immediate future of this vehicle was already pointed out. At that time, the Japanese manufacturer presented a facelift as a mid-cycle update so that the current generation could face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead.

Time has passed and, unfortunately, the sales figures do not accompany. The truth is that the Titan has a negligible market share in a highly competitive segment and is unable to cope with its more direct rivals. This has led to speculation in recent times about the possibility that the model will disappear. An idea that gains more force due to the appearance of a new report.

A report says there will be no new generation of the Nissan Titan

There will be no new generation of the Nissan Titan



This new information that has come to light indicates that, when the time comes, Nissan will not develop a new generation of the Titan. This means, in the end, that this pick-up has an expiration date and that, unfortunately, the company’s plans do not go through keeping it in the range.

An internal source of the Japanese firm came to the pass of this information to point out that, to date, the Titan has not been canceled. Something logical as it is an official position and that, in the short term, the model will continue to be produced and marketed. Does it make sense to announce that a model is going to disappear when it still has years of life ahead of it? We are in this position.

In the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic Nissan opted to stop marketing the Titan in Canada. The company’s premise was none other than to focus on SUVs and sedans. This decision also meant a reduction in the production volume of the model.

The Nissan Titan has not been able to cope with its main rivals in North America

As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, the tuning introduced in 2019 has been the latest major update to the Titan range (also from the Titan XD). It premiered design, technological equipment and mechanical improvements. Under its hood is a 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine with 406 PS (400 hp) and 559 Nm. It is driven through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

On 2019 Titan sales in the United States reached 31,514 units. 2020 closed with 26,439 units sold and so far in 2021, in the period between January and September, sales have accumulated 22,772 units. A priori it may seem that sales are on the right track and are recovering, but these volumes are far away from the figures obtained by their main rivals. Through October, Ford delivered 603,090 F-Series units. Even the Ranger’s sales exceed those of the Titan with 79,924 units.

At this point, a decisive question should be asked. And it is that, in case of disappearance of the TitanIs it time for Nissan to develop its long-awaited electric pickup? The transition process towards fully electric mobility also affects this type of vehicle, which is so popular in the Americas.