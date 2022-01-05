Is the Internet slow? Fix it with these offers

There are different types of devices that can help improve the wireless network. Some of the most used are Wi-Fi repeaters, but we can also use PLCs, which work with electrical wiring, as well as Mesh systems, which allow covering a larger area by distributing satellites throughout the house. This will help, for example, to prevent a streaming video from being cut off.

Kit of two PLC devices

Integrated power connector

AV 1000

Power saving mode

Plug and play

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Sale price: 35.01 euros.

Devolo dLAN 550

Kit of three PLC devices

500 Mbps over cable and 300 Mbps over Wi-Fi

Ethernet ports

Easy installation

Sale price: 114.85 euros.

AVM Fritz! 1260E

Kit of two PLC devices

Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps

Gigabit Ethernet port

Easy installation

Sale price: 114.95 euros.

Tenda MW6

Mesh system with three satellites

Covers an area of ​​up to 500 square meters

Parental control

Compatible with Alexa

Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps

Sale price: 108.98 euros.

TP-Link Deco M9

Wi-Fi Mesh system with three satellites

Covers an area of ​​up to 600 square meters

Tri-band and speed up to 2200 Mbps

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Supports more than 100 connected devices

Sale price: 269.99 euros.

Routers on offer

A fundamental piece to have a good Internet connection is the router. Normally we use the one offered by the operator itself, but we can acquire a new one and thus have greater coverage, speed and avoid problems that may cause connection cuts. We are going to show some offers that we can find on Amazon and thus be able to connect our devices with better performance.

Huawei WiFi AX3

Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

Speed ​​up to 3000 Mbps

Four external antennas

Supports up to 128 connected devices

Sale price: 34.90 euros.

ASUS RT-AX56U

Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

Speed ​​up to 1800 Mbps

Two external antennas

Covers an area of ​​120 square meters

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Sale price: 99.99 euros.

Tri-band Wi-Fi router

Four external antennas

Four Gigabit Ethernet ports

Speed ​​up to 3 Gbps

Covers an area of ​​175 square meters

Sale price: 149.99 euros.

Huawei Mobile E5576

Portable Wi-Fi Router

4G coverage

Speed ​​up to 150 Mbps

1500 mAh battery with 6 hours of autonomy

Sale price: 39 euros.

