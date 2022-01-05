Is the Internet slow? Fix it with these offers

A common problem when browsing the Internet is that the connection goes slow or cuts appear. It can occur for different reasons, but undoubtedly the most common is that the router signal does not reach well. For this reason, in this article we are going to see some interesting offers on Amazon to buy a Wi-Fi repeater, Mesh systems or PLC devices so that the coverage is the best. We will also see some routers. All this, as always, at a reduced price.
Offers on Amazon to improve Wi-Fi
There are different types of devices that can help improve the wireless network. Some of the most used are Wi-Fi repeaters, but we can also use PLCs, which work with electrical wiring, as well as Mesh systems, which allow covering a larger area by distributing satellites throughout the house. This will help, for example, to prevent a streaming video from being cut off.
TP-Link RE330
- Dual band Wi-Fi repeater
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Ethernet port
- Supports up to 32 connected devices
- Sale price: 32.99 euros.
Tenda PH6
- Kit of two PLC devices
- Integrated power connector
- AV 1000
- Power saving mode
- Plug and play
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 35.01 euros.
Devolo dLAN 550
- Kit of three PLC devices
- 500 Mbps over cable and 300 Mbps over Wi-Fi
- Ethernet ports
- Easy installation
- Sale price: 114.85 euros.
AVM Fritz! 1260E
- Kit of two PLC devices
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Easy installation
- Sale price: 114.95 euros.
Tenda MW6
- Mesh system with three satellites
- Covers an area of up to 500 square meters
- Parental control
- Compatible with Alexa
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Sale price: 108.98 euros.
TP-Link Deco M9
- Wi-Fi Mesh system with three satellites
- Covers an area of up to 600 square meters
- Tri-band and speed up to 2200 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Supports more than 100 connected devices
- Sale price: 269.99 euros.
Routers on offer
A fundamental piece to have a good Internet connection is the router. Normally we use the one offered by the operator itself, but we can acquire a new one and thus have greater coverage, speed and avoid problems that may cause connection cuts. We are going to show some offers that we can find on Amazon and thus be able to connect our devices with better performance.
Huawei WiFi AX3
- Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Speed up to 3000 Mbps
- Four external antennas
- Supports up to 128 connected devices
- Sale price: 34.90 euros.
ASUS RT-AX56U
- Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Speed up to 1800 Mbps
- Two external antennas
- Covers an area of 120 square meters
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Sale price: 99.99 euros.
Linksys MR9000
- Tri-band Wi-Fi router
- Four external antennas
- Four Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Speed up to 3 Gbps
- Covers an area of 175 square meters
- Sale price: 149.99 euros.
Huawei Mobile E5576
- Portable Wi-Fi Router
- 4G coverage
- Speed up to 150 Mbps
- 1500 mAh battery with 6 hours of autonomy
- Sale price: 39 euros.
