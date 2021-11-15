Currently, to access the Internet as quickly as possible, we choose to hire fiber optics. But not all fiber optic connections are the same. exist two technologies different used by different operators to bring the Internet to our homes. On the one hand, there are Movistar, MásMóvil and Orange that use FTTH (Fiber To The Home). On the other hand, Vodafone uses HFC (Hybrid Fiber Coaxial) and to a lesser extent FTTH. Broadly speaking, the main difference is that in the first case the fiber cable enters our house and in the second it does not, which gives rise to important differences between FTTH and HFC.

For those who do not know what symmetric optical fiber consists of, it is the type of connection that we obtain when we have the same upload speed as download speed, guaranteeing us a stable connection with a fixed speed. In the case of Finetwork, whether or not it is a symmetric fiber connection will depend on the geographic availability.

Finetwork connection is not always symmetric

Finetwork is an OMV (Virtual Mobile Operator) that offers cheap fiber prices from 20.90 euros per month in its 100 Mb connection thanks to the good agreement it has with Vodafone to use its HFC cable network, and to a lesser extent fiber FTTH. Thanks to this network, it has access to approximately 11.3 million homes to offer speeds from 100 Mb to 600 Mb being symmetrical over FTTH or with a 10% asymmetry in the case of the cable.