When hiring a fiber optic tariff we must pay close attention to the possibilities of symmetric fiber optic, something that will be decisive for the performance of all the tasks that we want to carry out with our Internet connection.
Currently, to access the Internet as quickly as possible, we choose to hire fiber optics. But not all fiber optic connections are the same. exist two technologies different used by different operators to bring the Internet to our homes. On the one hand, there are Movistar, MásMóvil and Orange that use FTTH (Fiber To The Home). On the other hand, Vodafone uses HFC (Hybrid Fiber Coaxial) and to a lesser extent FTTH. Broadly speaking, the main difference is that in the first case the fiber cable enters our house and in the second it does not, which gives rise to important differences between FTTH and HFC.
For those who do not know what symmetric optical fiber consists of, it is the type of connection that we obtain when we have the same upload speed as download speed, guaranteeing us a stable connection with a fixed speed. In the case of Finetwork, whether or not it is a symmetric fiber connection will depend on the geographic availability.
Finetwork connection is not always symmetric
Finetwork is an OMV (Virtual Mobile Operator) that offers cheap fiber prices from 20.90 euros per month in its 100 Mb connection thanks to the good agreement it has with Vodafone to use its HFC cable network, and to a lesser extent fiber FTTH. Thanks to this network, it has access to approximately 11.3 million homes to offer speeds from 100 Mb to 600 Mb being symmetrical over FTTH or with a 10% asymmetry in the case of the cable.
The virtual mobile operator strengthened its FTTH network service with an agreement with Movistar in January 2020, giving new impetus to its internet offer at home to be able to offer the coverage of one of the main operators in the market. Until this agreement, Finetwork offered Vodafone’s fiber optic services through the ONO footprint.
As the company warns in the contracting conditions for fiber optic rates, “speed is subject to geographic availability.” These assume that if the user resides in an area where there is no FTTH connection, the upload speed will be 100 Mbps for all your rates. However, users residing in areas where the FTTH network is available, either from Vodafone or Movistar, the upload and download speed will be the same as the one contracted. For example, if we dedicate ourselves to work or study from home and one of the fundamental tools is the Internet connection, we will have been able to see for ourselves that the upload speed is in many cases decisive.