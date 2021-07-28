The Walking Dead has already started promoting the end of its series. However, Angela Kang left several doubts regarding the outcome of the story. Do they already have it written?

August 22 was the date chosen for the final season of The Walking Dead to begin. In this way, the original zombie series that paved the way for new stories and spin-offs, is now ready to say goodbye to the fans who accompanied it for so many years. That said, the beginning of the end begins.

The idea of ​​AMC is to launch a first batch of eight episodes, and then to count the end of the series in different parts. There aren’t many details about the next parts of the final installment yet, which is why fans are increasingly anxious. However, Angela Kang, showrunner of The Walking Dead, revealed that they still do not have a definitive ending written.

Didn’t they write the ending?

As fans begin to prepare for August 22, the date on which the first part of the last season will be released in the United States, The Walking Dead showrunner released a piece of information that surprised everyone. Angela Kang revealed that the final path of the series is outlined, but it is not firm. In this way, the ending is still tentative and could change.

“We have planned everything and we have sold it to the studio and the network because, obviously, everyone wants to know that we have a plan and that we are not inventing it as we move forward (laughs). We are very smart about making sure everything is in order. So that’s what we have done ”, Angela Kang revealed during the Deadline podcast.

The Walking Dead already released its trailer at Comic Con. And days before, it began releasing previews that showed us what will happen in this final season. At least in the first part. The tension between Maggie and Negan will be one of the main factors in the story. Likewise, the delivery will include the incorporation of Laila robins in the role of Pamela Milton, the Governor of the Commonwealth.