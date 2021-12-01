The Institute for the Economy and Peace, in May, shared the results of the report Mexico Peace Index 2021 (IPM). In it, it was recorded that Yucatán continues to be the most peaceful state, followed by Tlaxcala, Chiapas, Campeche and Nayarit. The report is based on data published by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

In this sense, the Mercado Libre Real Estate marketplace decided to conduct an investigation to see if this situation influences the demand for homes.

The state of Yucatan for the fifth year in a row it is the most peaceful in the country and has experienced an 84.5% improvement in its overall violent crime rate, according to the IPM. The Mercado Libre study shows that Temozón and Telchac Puerto are the areas where the demand for housing has grown the most, with 139% and 317% respectively from January 2020 to September 2021, while in Mérida demand increased 5% in the same period.

Tlaxcala stayed in the second place of the most peaceful states and their capitals showed an increase in the demand for housing of 15%. On the other hand, in Apizaco, located in the center of the entity, the demand for housing decreased 13% in September 2021, compared to January 2020.

On Chiapas, you have the best average peace in the country. It was placed in the third place in the report of Peace Index Mexico 2021, same as last year. The Mercado Libre study shows that, in the two most important cities, Tuxtla Gutiérrez and San Cristóbal de las Casas, their demand for housing has increased in recent months: the first by 66% and the second by 116%, within the range of the mentioned months.

Campeche It is one of the states that has shown the most important improvements during the last year, therefore, it is placed in the fourth place, going up a notch compared to 2020. Although the city of the same name has a decrease in demand of 20%, the municipality of Carmen has shown an increase of 79%.

Nayarit It is located in the last place of the top 5 and the demand for housing shows an increase in the city of Tepic of 20%, but Bahía de Banderas exceeds the capital with 80%.

Thanks to this research, it can be observed that the 4 most peaceful states they did have an increase in housing demand from January 2020 to September 2021. However, the worst-rated states also had a rise. An example of this is Baja California, which showed that 4 of its cities have increased the demand for real estate: Playas de Rosarito by 170%, Tijuana by 178%, Mexicali by 221% and Ensenada by 166%.

RGP