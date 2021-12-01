In 2016 Apple published a book that showed the design of its products through high-quality photographs of them. Titled “Designed by Apple in California” the book was featured alongside an introductory video narrated by Jony Ive that showed the company’s design team. And it showed, it seems, one of the easter egg bigger than we could have seen in the company.

Reviewing the video presentation of the book, our Coordinator, Eduardo Archanco, has noticed a detail that had gone unnoticed until now. At minute 0:35 and following several members of the design team appear looking at some small objects inside methacrylate cubes on a table.

We will probably never be able to confirm 100%, but the little devices on the table clearly look like AirTags. Based on the image below, we deduce several elements. On the left side, away from the main group, we seem to see the internal components of the AirTag. Meanwhile, on the right side, we think we see the rear sheet metal, the black front and the white front, ordered from right to left.





If our assumptions are true, we are talking about Apple showcased the AirTag design five years prior to launch. We have seen on many occasions the amount of time that Apple dedicates to the design of its products, especially if it is a new product category, so it is more than possible that in 2016 Apple was already working on these small locations.

And the black AirTag? Yes. If we have been right and this video really shows the AirTags, it seems that Apple raised a black finish. It’s common for Apple to launch a product in fewer colors and add new ones later, as production stabilizes. It is something that we have seen with the HomePod mini and that we could see, or not, with the AirTags.

Developing a product really takes a long time.

Finally, there is the question of the methacrylate element on the right side of the table. From what can be seen in the video, it appears to have a textured finish. We do not know if this type of finish was considered on the body of the AirTag or if it was just internal testing.

It is striking that Apple placed an unfinished and totally unknown product in an official video. It is also true that if we did not know the AirTag, its size, its white color and its metallic back, it would be really hard to guess what Apple was working on before the official announcement.

If we were correct with our deductions, we would be facing one of the easter egg largest of the company. A product that, in addition, we heard an immense amount of rumors before its official launch, during the spring of last year. Without a doubt an interesting curiosity.