The well-known subtitle platform, Subdivx, announced its definitive closure, but then, in the face of the messages, it turned back. Read all the info In this note!

At some point all good things have to end and it seemed like one of the best known subtitle platforms, Subdivx, was coming to an end, but this is not the whole story.

Surely you have ever heard of this page. It was for years, the favorite place to look for subtitles in Spanish for video content that go around the dark corners of the web with the odd “rights” problem. With a large community that worked hard to always be up to date and that no content is left without its subs.

This week, and through the platform where you can find hundreds of subtitles, those responsible for Subdivx They had announced that the page will be closed permanently this year.

The statement said “Hi friends. Nobody likes to give bad news, but unfortunately I have to inform you that at the end of the year, we will close the site for good. I wish i could keep Subdivx open a thousand years more, but it can’t be. Rights owners don’t give up, and let’s face it, they always win in the end. Download the (subtitles) while you can. Thanks to all the creators for the stamina, it was nice while it lasted “.

But something strange happened. All the users of the page were mourning the loss until a certain message appeared in the same way as the previous communication had done. As if it were a joke, when you entered Subdivx and you were going to home, a message appeared that said “Well, they convinced me, we continue … they write me anything at @deifar”. Some lucky ones got to see this message, which after a few minutes was removed from the page.

But we did not stay with that and decided to contact @deifar. He didn’t tell us much more than a single sentence that would confirm that the page is indeed not going to close. Our question was quite direct, we asked him what had happened and if the page was really going to close. The answer he gave us was a simple “it does not close, greetings ”.

Does this mean that the page will not actually close? If Subdivx closing, I would do it before 2022. If it closes, it would make sense since we have more and more platforms at our disposal. streaming that make it easier for us to watch a movie or series and the legal push of trademarks with rights seems to have no end. Have to look for a torrent, downloading it, downloading its subtitles and seeing that they are actually right for the movie we have is a cumbersome process. In a society where we want everything now, get off torrents it is something that is slowly disappearing.

