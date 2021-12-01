“Exit from former senior management” likely refers to Wilt Heltsley, who left Raptor production due to lack of progress on the project, according to CNBC details. His place was taken by Jacob Mckenzie.

The situation, the businessman warned, could also have a negative impact on the launch of the next generation Starlink satellites, as his ambitious plan aims to launch a mega-constellation of almost 12,000 satellites to provide broadband internet throughout the world.

So far, Starlink has launched just over 1,800 satellites and serves 140,000 users in more than 20 countries. However, the company plans to launch a second, more equipped version, and according to the email, Starship is the only rocket that can achieve the launch.

“Falcon does not have the volume and mass needed for the V2 satellite,” said Musk, who added that “the V1 satellite itself is financially weak, while V2 is strong.”