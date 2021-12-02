Last Saturday, opposition politicians participated in a march in favor of the presidential vacancy. Photo: Twitter.

When the congresswoman from Avanza País, Patricia chirinos placeholder image, announced in the Plenary of Congress that it had already drawn up a motion of presidential vacancy for moral incapacity against the president Pedro CastilloMany doubted that he would even gather the necessary signatures to be able to present the document since it was not the moment. However, some congressmen from right-wing parties (Advance Country, Popular Force and Popular Renewal) decided to support the motion and weeks later the document was presented with 29 signatures.

For the admission of the vacancy request, which will be voted on December 7, the vote of at least forty percent of able Congressmen is required. (52 congressmen, if all were present).

It should be noted that, if the right-wing benches (Avanza País, Fuerza Popular, Renovación Popular) vote in favor of admitting the motion for presidential vacancy, as expected, they would add 43 votes, requiring 9 more votes to admit the motion (it takes 52).

Those 8 votes that, approximately, the opposition requires to admit the motion would be on the way to completion. On Sunday, the vice president of Congress, Lady Camones, member of parliament for the Alliance for Progress (APP) bench, pointed out that “it would be healthy” for the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, to go to parliament to account for the questions about his management And, along these lines, he stated that he could vote in favor of admitting the motion for presidential vacancy due to moral incapacity.

Patricia Chirinos promotes a presidential vacancy against Pedro Castillo. Photo: Andina.

MORE VOTES IN FAVOR OF THE MOTION?

The unofficial meetings that Pedro Castillo would have had at his home, located in the Breña district, with businessmen and government officials, could convince congressmen from other benches to vote in favor of admitting the presidential vacancy. In fact, some have already spoken out on the issue and asked that the unofficial meetings of the president be investigated.

For instance, the bench of Alliance for Progress (APP) demanded the immediate intervention of the Prosecutor’s Office “on the nature and content” of the meetings that President Castillo held in Breña.

“The APP Bench demands immediate intervention from the prosecution on the nature and content of meetings of President Castillo at the Breña home. Meetings outside the palace only generate uncertainty and suspicions of dishonest decisions. We demand transparency! “He wrote on the social network.

In a similar vein, the bench of Popular Action he requested investigative powers from the Congressional Oversight Commission “to initiate immediate actions that seek to elucidate” the unofficial meetings of the head of state in Breña.

“Before the alleged links between the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, with business providers of the State, it is essential that the president provide explanations to the entire population about the meetings that have been held in Breña”, They point out, through a statement issued this Monday 29.

“From the Popular Action bench, firm in the fight against corruption, we have requested investigative powers from the Audit and Comptroller Commission to initiate immediate actions that seek to elucidate this issue.”, They add.

For his part, the spokesperson for Free Peru, Waldemar CerrónHe pointed out that the ruling party was attentive and evaluating the information on the alleged unofficial meetings of Castillo.

“We are evaluating it to see how this process develops (Castillo meetings in Breña). (…) We as members of the bench are evaluating it (the vacancy) and there is no division, the Peru Libre bench is the Peru Libre bench and everyone has the right to comment and argue. The division is created by the outsiders”He said in Huancayo.

Along these lines, the president of the Congress, María del Carmen Alva, also spoke on Twitter. “The complaints made by the media have not been clarified in the message of President Pedro Castillo. The country needs precise and forceful explanations. Democracy is also transparency ”, wrote.

Twitter

Also, eCongressman Carlos Anderson, from the Podemos Peru bench, announced that he will support the vacancy motion after hearing the message to the nation in which he spoke about the meetings he held in a building in Breña, outside the Government Palace. “The president’s message – due to his vagueness, victimization and reluctance to clarify the facts that indicate possible corruption in his government – lead me to announce my vote in favor of the vacancy motion. This does not mean support for those who promote the vacancy from day 1 ″he wrote on social media.

WHAT HAPPENS IF A VACANCY MOTION IS ADMITTED?

If the vacancy motion is admitted on December 7, the President of the Republic whose vacancy is the subject of the request can personally exercise his right of defense or be assisted by a lawyer, up to sixty minutes, as Pedro Pablo Kuczynski did in 2017, during vacancy requests against you.

For the president to be forced to leave office, the vacancy requires a qualified vote of no less than 2/3 of the legal number of members of Congress (87 votes).

KEEP READING:

Martín Vizcarra: “Pedro Castillo must give explanations and make his meetings transparent outside the Palace”

Falling asleep at work can be grounds for dismissal in specific cases

Earthquake in Amazonas: How are the victims being cared for?