They say that the omicron It may be that light at the end of the tunnel that we have been waiting for so long. The end of the pandemic and the beginning of the endemic. But what is that of the endemic? And can we really be sure that we will achieve it through this new variant?

The truth is that neither SARS-CoV-2 nor any other virus is a machine. Sometimes it can seem that way, because of how tremendously efficient they are. However, they do not feature a foolproof but predictable Swiss clockwork. It is impossible to know for sure how they are going to act. We can have an approximate idea, it is true, and in this case things look pretty good. But it’s very important to make this clear up front: there are no sure-fire predictions.

Knowing that, in this article we are going to see why it is said that omicron could be the end of the pandemic and what we can expect from now on. We cannot be sure of anything and we must bear in mind that this is not over. But it is also true that, finally, there are reasons for optimism.

Pandemic or Endemic: What’s the Difference?

As we already know more than enough, what we are currently experiencing with the coronavirus is a pandemic.

A epidemic It becomes so called when it is spread over a large geographic area, not necessarily the whole world, and affects a large number of people. In the case of COVID-19, it was declared as such by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. Since then, despite the fact that the situation has improved thanks to the coronavirus vaccines, we continue under the same name.

Seasonal flu is an example of endemic

But things could change soon if the situation passes from pandemic to endemic. The latter is the term that refers to a pathology that is maintained in a population or geographic space for a long time, but only stationary. For example, the seasonal flu it is a case of endemic; because, although there could be isolated cases at another time, their peaks of cases occur each year coinciding with the cold, in autumn and winter.

In short, two years after we found that calling the coronavirus flu was a mistake, it could be that they finally come to resemble each other. Although they are still not the same.

How can a new variant become the light at the end of the tunnel?

To this day, given what we have seen, it is practically unthinkable that SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, can be controlled as it was with its cousins the MERS and the SARS-CoV.

These were far more serious viruses and, oddly enough, that was the reason for their successful containment. If a person is very ill, the logical thing is to stay in bed, not to continue socializing. Therefore, the virus has nowhere to expand. If it also has a high mortality, as happened with MERS, it is even more complicated, since the virus go dead with the sick.

Milder viruses are harder to control, because they ‘move’ faster

SARS-CoV-2 is considerably milder than these two. However, we have been able to verify that it is not “a flu.” During these two years we have seen its worst side on many levels. It can affect a large number of body systems, not only respiratory. It is capable of triggering an immune reaction known as cytokine storm, which can kill young, healthy individuals in a short time. And, as if all this were not enough, in a significant percentage of cases it leaves sequelae for which a solution has not yet been found.

Yes, many people have had it mild or asymptomatic. They have been in charge of spreading it. But others have had a very bad time or, directly, have not lived to tell about it.

What is happening now? That the virus is acting like a virus. All of them mutate, it is not something unique to this one. In fact, there are some that mutate much more. This occurs because, when they infect a patient, they take advantage of the machinery of their cells to replicate. They start to take out many copies of themselves And, in the end, it happens like when we write a sentence a thousand times or make a shipment of pancakes for breakfast. In some of the sentences we can make a misspelling and some of the pancakes can break when turned in the pan.

Those mistakesIn the case of a virus that is making copies of itself, they are what are known as mutations. Sometimes these mutations go unnoticed, but in other cases they thrive into what is known as a new variant.

It may happen that a super deadly variant is generated. But perhaps it will disappear as soon as it appears. On the other hand, if these copy errors give the virus the ability to get very infected, producing very mild symptoms, it will be the perfect fuel for your diffusion. That is what has happened with omicron. It is very contagious and mild. It should be remembered that part of its lightness is due to the fact that, fortunately, there is a very high percentage of vaccinated people in the world. However, in South Africa, where the first case was disclosed, barely exceed the 26% of its population vaccinated and yet it is still milder than other variants. In addition, it seems to affect the upper respiratory tract more, so that there are fewer cases of pneumonia.

This would mean that we could finally be walking towards the end of the pandemic, although not the end of the virus. This high contagion is causing many people to become infected. The result is that, in a short time, a very high proportion of the population will have natural immunity, which will be added to that of vaccines in the event that patients were previously vaccinated. It’s the perfect combo. And, since the most logical evolution of a virus is to become milder to continue perpetuating itself, we can hope that things will continue like this, until the symptoms are so mild and there are so many immunized people that we only have spikes of contagion in specific periods. We would have reached the endemic.

The next steps of omicron

We cannot know for sure when we will have the drop in cases with omicron. For now, everyone has their sights set on South Africa, where the first cases were revealed. And also in Denmark and the Netherlands, where there was a large increase in cases shortly after the new variant became known.

In all three countries, cases rose rapidly, displacing the rest of the variants at a dizzying rate. But they also fell rapidly once they reached the peak.

It is expected that cases will go down as fast as they have risen, but we cannot know in how long

For this reason, it is expected that in other countries, such as Spain, something similar could happen. There are even those who dare to predict that the period of rise in cases will last a few two or three months, as it is what lasted on average in these countries. However, we must not forget that each country is different and that the period does not necessarily have to be the same. In fact, comparing with South Africa is difficult for a number of reasons.

For starters, there right now is summer. In addition, its population is less aged than ours; therefore, even being less vaccinated, the possibility of serious cases is not comparable. Denmark could be a benchmark, although it is a country with less tendency towards social life, due to the climate among other reasons. This also makes it harder for the virus to jump from some people to others. But yes, what is expected, at first, is that the pandemic takes a similar pace and that, perhaps, it ends up leading to an endemic disease. Also, now that we have useful drugs in addition to vaccines, the expectations are even higher.

Photo by CDC in Unsplash

What will happen after omicron?

We have good news, that seems clear. Does this mean that with omicron we can forget about the measurements and return to the life of 2019? Hopefully, but not so fast.

It is clear that the disease is now milder. And that it can even be beneficial for us to get infected if we do mildly Thanks to the vaccines, we will add an extra reinforcement. But it is in our hands that this contagion is staggered. If we all get infected at the same time, health will not cope, the disease will reach more susceptible people despite vaccines, and patients with other pathologies may see their diagnoses or interventions postponed.

Ideally, health care should be strengthened, as health professionals are making a titanic effort. But also we, as patients, can try to put our grain of sand. It is not about stopping living, but it is about thinking that, even if we see the light at the end of the tunnel, we still have a few steps to take. More illuminated, but with some darkness.

Although it is most likely that many of us get infected with omicron, it is important to continue with measures so that it is in the most staggered way possible

So little by little, we could walk towards the endemic. But as long as there are places in the world unvaccinated, the virus will continue to have a free bar of people to infect. Without previous defenses in your body, you will be able to stay with them longer, you will have a better chance of replicating yourself, and you will be able to make more mistakes when doing so. It is no coincidence that omicron has emerged in Africa.

More mutations will be able to be generated and, although the tendency is for these to move towards mild forms, we cannot rule out that some that are not so prosperous. Although it would be something very rare.

Ultimately, yes, the virus most likely becomes even milder. Yes, this could be that last step that we long for to reach the endemic. And yes, in the future we may only have seasonal peaks and that the vaccine is only necessary for certain more susceptible groups. But it is impossible to give dates or be sure that this is the last variant.

We only have a few certainties. The first is that even with the wave of omicron cases we are abysmally better than a year ago and that, without a doubt, has been thanks to science. The second is that this will end one day. No pandemic is forever. Sooner or later we will reach the endemic. The signs are that it will be sooner rather than later. Hopefully it will be like that. Meanwhile, a little more caution. There is less of this pandemic, that is also more than clear.