Rocket League car football matches can be played from today anywhere on the occasion of the launch of Rocket League Sideswipe, the version for mobile devices of the Psyonix game that is now available to download for iOS from the App Store and for Android from Google Play.

The video game is completely free and gives a good change to the perspective in which the encounters will take place compared to the original title, since in this installment the point of view becomes 2D, although the objective will remain the same to put the gigantic ball in the goal of the opposing team.

In the new trailer that Psyonix has published you can take a look at its gameplay, being able to use accelerators so that our car shoots out and hits the ball with great force. So in really short matches that will only last a couple of minutes and that they can be played alone in 1vs1 or 2vs2 matches.

For the moment anyone who wants to give it a chance will participate in the preseason to start unlocking all sorts of customization items and also to learn how to play before the first season kicks off at the end of 2021. In addition, there will be a corresponding Rocket Pass for those who want to get more items yet.

Both Rocket League and Rocket League Sideswipe will be connected, so that you can gain experience in one of the two and obtain an additional amount in the other when leveling up. And it will not be the only way in which both will intersect, although Psyonix has indicated that we will have to wait to know more details about it.