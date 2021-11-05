is more difficult and important than you think • Forbes Network • Forbes Mexico

If you left your house in the morning and realized 5 minutes later that you had forgotten to bring your smartphone, would you go home to get it? A surprisingly large number of us probably would, given the centrality of that device in our daily lives. Likewise, how many of us today can work or get an education without computers or Internet access? How many jobs are left that really lack some form of digitization?

Since the early 1990s, the definition of the digital economy has evolved based on existing technology trends, as well as the degree to which technology penetrates different business tasks, products, and services. In the mid-1990s, the digital economy was a largely abstract term primarily associated with the emergence of the Internet. Some saw it as the new technology-enabled human network. Others such as the convergence of information and communication technologies that made electronic commerce possible. Still others defined it based on their ICT infrastructure fundamentals.

Figure 1: Defining the evolving “digital economy”: core, narrow, and broad1

Today, as digital technologies rapidly evolve and become ubiquitous, there is a widespread consensus that the digital economy encompasses all of those definitions and more. Certainly, it now goes beyond the traditional ICT sector and refers to a wide range of economic activities that use digitized infrastructure, data and knowledge as key factors of production or creation of value. The digitized economy. But that ever-expanding definition, as in Figure 1, has created multiple measurement challenges.

Our current system of national accounting for economic activities (and its best-known measure, Gross Domestic Product) is not well configured to accommodate this. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was conceived in a highly industrialized era and its sectoral composition reflects this.

These issues are also compounded by the fact that many digital media are theoretically consumed for free, so these services are largely not accounted for in GDP. That’s because the measure is based on what people pay for goods and services. If something is priced at zero, then it usually contributes zero to GDP.

Currently, estimates of the national digital economy vary from country to country and are inconsistent in measurement. For example, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released estimates of the contributions of the digital economy to the overall US economy in April 2019. They suggest that the digital economy in the US accounted for 6.9% of domestic product gross in current dollars in 2017, compared to 5.9% in 1997. An increase of only 1% in 20 years.

UNCTAD provides cross-country estimates through a combination of methods, predominantly using 2-digit ISIC codes from national accounts data (mainly belonging to the ‘basic’ definition of the ICT sector) and Outlook databases. European Commission Prospects on ICT R&D (PREDICT), which present the added value of the ICT sector and employment data for 40 economies. One obvious problem with the approach is that it suggests that major ICT hardware manufacturers and exporters, such as Malaysia and South Korea, have a higher share of their GDP derived from digital added value than others. Intuitively, the values ​​of the digital economy in all countries also seem too low as a percentage of overall GDP, given the clear centrality of digital inputs and outputs in many of our current economic activities.

Figure 2: Sample of countries with% added value of ICT in GDP 2017

The “broad” definition of the digital economy includes both the ICT sector and parts of traditional sectors that have been extensively integrated with digital technology (finance, retail, entertainment, etc.). The G20 has started to embrace the broad concept of measurement, which would greatly increase the contribution of digital to overall GDP. In 2019 it defined the digital economy as “a wide range of economic activities that includes the use of digitized information and knowledge as a key factor of production, and modern information networks as an important activity space”. However, work on an agreed accounting methodology is ongoing.

The China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT) provides the most comprehensive measures of the digital economy of all current methodologies. The CAICT suggests that the digital economy currently comprises 40 percent of China’s GDP, compared to around 60% in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, 46% in Japan, and around 20% in Brazil, India, and South Africa. .

The OECD has proposed an elegant solution by taking a taxonomy of the existing national GDP accounting framework in the ISIC 4 industry definitions and applying simple judgments on current digital intensity (see figure 3). From this, the appropriate percentages / weights could be applied by economic sector to the proportion of digital inputs / outputs and applied in all countries and then comparatively calculated between countries. However, of course, it assumes similar levels of economic and sectoral digital development in all countries.

Figure 3: Taxonomy of traditional GDP by sectors measuring outputs by digital intensity

OECD source

Although there is a lot of talk about the “digital economy”, it is still difficult for us to define it. And much less assigning it a cash value and measuring changes over time. But it’s really vital that we soon find a consensual way to do it. Policymakers use GDP data to help them make a wide range of decisions about national priorities for spending on infrastructure, education, research and development, and many other topics. If we do not systematically report or incorrectly measure the contribution and impacts of digitization, those decisions are made with a poor understanding of what is really happening in our economies.

Contact:

Andrew Williamson is Vice President and Economic Advisor of Huawei’s Government Affairs team *

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.