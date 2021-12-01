While waiting for the great premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, some statements open the door for Miles Morales to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is, without a doubt, the most anticipated film of the year. With the plot centered on the multiverse and the meeting of several realities, as well as the union of several versions of the same characters, great impact is expected.

One of the points that raises the hype the most is the meeting of the three Spider men of the cinemaTobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom holland). Thus converging, three Peter parker different. However, another version of the hero could be on the way.

Is about Miles Morales, who also takes the hero’s mantle upon himself. However, in other media, this was the protagonist of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but has not yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Amy pascal, producer of Sonydeclared something that leaves the door open.

“I would say that there are so many things that we are going to be able to explore, but what we always have to do before deciding who is going to be the villain and what Spidey is up against is what is the story that we are in.” You know? What is the Peter Parker story we are going to tell? What is the story of Miles Morales that we are going to tell? But we always have to start with that. The great thing about these movies is as big as the canvas they take place can be, they are always just stories about a boy.”, Commented the executive.

Although the leader was talking exclusively about the UCMIt may be that he has referred to animated products, in which Morales has already appeared. For now, we will have to wait until December 15 when it opens No way home to find out what the arachnid multiverse holds on the big screen.

Source: The Direct