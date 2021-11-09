Among Metroid Dread players a consensus can be found that the new Samus adventure created by Mercury Steam, is one of the best experiences of the year, but there seem to be some discrepancies as to the future of the series. Such is the case, that Nintendo itself has had to stop the rumors in a resounding way and clarify the future of Metroid.

Metroid Dead marks the end of the arc of five 2D Metroid games that began with the first installment back in 1986, although that does not mean that it is the “definitive ending” of Metroid in 2Dsays producer Yoshio Sakamoto.

“As long as the character Samus exists, I think his adventure will continue,” Sakamoto said (via CNET. “I feel like Samus should continue her adventure, and that’s something we would really have to do our best to do. Metroid Dread concludes the five story arc that has been going on for 35 years. However, I feel that it is not the final ending. There should be something that the franchise and the universe can continue. So yes, as long as your character Samus is loved, I would like to do what I have to do.

In that case, if it were due to the reception of the game, the Metroid series would continue beyond this fifth installment of the 2D series. It seems that for once the gaming community is in tune with the specialized critics and is making this installment a sales success. Feel free to check out our Metroid Dread review for all the details of the Mercury Steam game.

Beyond the 2D series, Samus still has a great appointment pending for next year, Metroid Prime 4. The fourth installment of the series in 3D No release date for Nintendo Switch yet, nor has anything been shown beyond a simple logo, so there should be news for next 2022.